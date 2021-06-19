Book Review | Paul Celan’s first fully translated collection of poems is a cultural act

The goal of the Romanian-born poet was to cleanse the German language of Nazi heritage. For this purpose, the task of the whole language had to be rethought.

Paul Celan: The Sound of Snow. (Schneepart). Finnish Riikka Johanna Uhlig. Parking. 190 s.

Sanaa “Cultural act” may have been over-cultivated, for when one actually happens, there is little hesitation in using the term. First translated from beginning to end Paul Celanin (1920–70), however, is a significant case.

Translator Riikka Johanna Uhlig has even jumped straight to the deep end. The sound of snow is a posthumous work, and Celan’s poetry is notoriously becoming more dense and enigmatic towards the end.

Romanian-born polyglot, originally Paul Antschel, wrote and translated poetry into German. He lived in Paris after World War II, where the Seine was drowned in 1970.

The parents died in concentration camps that Celan herself survived. Camp experiences are reflected in the poems in many ways: for example, the word “snow” often refers to the execution of Celan’s mother in winter conditions – for the reader accustomed to winter idols, a pretty long turn.

For Celan his life, intertwined with the monsters of the 20th century, is guaranteed to be part of the myth. It has also been fed by publishing his love letters to another key poet, To Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-73), whose father was a member of the Austrian Nazi Party.

Celan placed the trivial details of her life in the poems, just like everything else she encountered. In the sound of snow visits to Berlin and London, for example, are visible.

Despite the poet-like life, the text that escapes Celan’s definitions stands on its own and causes numerous new readers to proclaim their good news every year, which, however, cannot really be proclaimed.

The aim of the poet was to purify the German language of the Nazi heritage, and for this purpose the task of the whole language had to be rethought.

The direction of the poems is towards universal, not personal recognition like many famous Anglo-American colleagues. Celan managed to write something that is generally shared and part of the settings of being, but which probably no one else could express in the same way.

Celan translations have been sprinkled in anthologies and cultural magazines from the 1950s until recent years, and now Jukka Koskelainen from Finnish Like talking to a stone has been close to almost thirty years.

The solution just translates into Finnish Schneepart (1971) is correct for only three The sound of snow the poem can be found in the previous collection.

New translator has done a very careful job. The poems are graphically the same look and size as the German ones printed on the adjacent page.

Celan’s frequently cultivated new words are also tense in Finnish, even though Finland does not offer such a flexible platform for word combination as German.

There are some strange-sounding solutions, but they are usually explained in the references at the end. For example, in the title poem “flat dreams connect / along wave ice / like breads”. The picture is charming even literally, but it turns out that the translator meant stones thrown on the surface of the water, to which the German verb “schirken” refers.

The stone is one of Celan’s key words, a picture of the world’s old age and silence that is nice to see at times even on a swing. As breads, the meaning of the stones is even degrees richer than in the original text.

Around Celan for decades has been a cult-like movement, and his interpretation has become a direct industry.

High-level Celan research has also been conducted in Finland. Pajari Räsänen The dissertation dealt with Celan ‘s production as an opposition to metaphor, and Antti Salminen (2010), in turn, emptiness, paradox, and anonymity, the linguistic cancer that is thrown into when reading Celania.

The studies do not need to be grasped by the Celan reader, but they may reinforce the intuition created by the reading: more important than the exact meanings is an experience that, in Celan’s case, can draw the boundaries of language and world into new, more flexible ones.

About domestic poets Celan’s influence is perhaps most strongly felt Harri Nordellin in a simplified article grouping opposites into words under one concept, and younger factors in particular Reetta Pekkanen there is something originally Celanian in the object world. About our classics Mirkka Rekola is similarly immersive and mystical.

“I hear, the ax has bloomed, / I hear, the place cannot be named.”

The sound of snow you have to hear and experience the book yourself, but the experience is helped by the reliable quality work of the Parkko publishing house, which includes the Finnish translator’s words and the emeritus professor who studied Celan Christoph Parryn preface. The reader feels in good hands – and more information is easy to find.