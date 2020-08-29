Book Review | Pasi Pekkola downloads a whole range of topics from exploitation to intergenerational conflict in his book, and miraculously the story stays together.

Novels

Pasi Pekkola: All my father’s women. Big Dipper. 303 s.

Pasi Pekkolan in the novel, the father makes a suggestion: the journalist son Akseli could write his biography instead of the vineyard.

My way of being a successful man, and not just that: he is on the good side, the savior of the planet. An internationally recognized climate scientist who is due to publish an important report.

The ex-wife says her dreams were grandiose. And perhaps that is why it was difficult for him to comprehend that a family and raising children could be enough for a wife.

So success has its downsides. Emphasized ambition leads to arrogance.

Pekkola has described in his three previous novels how dreams fail. It is also described by the new All my father’s women, but from a new angle. The release of a shaky climate report in Geneva collapses into a scandal.

Shaft is then allowed to sting at how he treats the father he admires when his reputation suffers a decent bump.

Sister Alma is literally trapped in a complete storm. He is developing the following application for typhoon movements in China. The purpose is to save lives, and perhaps one day prevent typhoons altogether.

But what happens when a hurricane changes direction unpredictably. At the same time, Alma has to rush to the doctor when the gestational nausea comes as a surprise. She doesn’t want a baby. Aunt who hoped didn’t get it.

Alma has not kept in touch with his family. Aleksi, on the other hand, is, especially to his mother. The boy has not inherited his father’s ambition, but gets a shoe from a newspaper published in Lahti. Cat baptisms are allowed to stay and an unexplained paternal relationship collapses in the neck.

Bridge times Pekkola goes deep into intergenerational relations. In addition to dreams, he sheds light on expectations and brawls of different characters. Alex’s wife is making a streamlined career in the advertising industry and feels ashamed when a man shows up at a party in a fluffy suit.

Aleksi recedes by gritting his teeth to the left when a brave co-worker asks his wife to dance.

The biggest concern of Alma’s Chinese girlfriend’s mother seems to be that the Western woman is not going to marry and become a mother. Cultures also quarrel with each other. Until the storm then strikes and activates the childhood experience of losing your home.

Other characters in the novel also remember childhood. My habit is saved by his sister to reflect on what it was like to have a childhood under the power of a silent, secretly drinking father. A father who was not mean, but pressed by war traumas.

Pekkola two other male writers describing the chain of generations come to mind when reading, Juha Itkonen and Kjell Westö.

With his renewal, Pekkola can do both, really for whom only the narrator creates broader perspectives. At least when his psychological eye, a sense of the game tactics of a former top basketball player, just seems to evolve.

The setup includes competition. My way of never letting my son win in chess. Axis, on the other hand, always lets his son win the penalty shootout. Does the boy learn that the world is a hard place, he wonders.

Irony the picture brings that Axis does not want to admit that the world should play hard, on the frontiers of the rules.

All my father’s women resort to perspective technology. Each gets their voice out in turn, both the mother and the son, who act as a tonal contrast to the novel for the advancing father and daughter.

The style, however, feels too temperate in places. Pekkola writes good, psychological basic prose. Almost all individuals are very analytical. Some situations would benefit from more frequent and registry changes.

In other respects All my father’s women is an almost perfect sounding into the middle-class landscape of the moment with its career ups and downs. So typical, so surprising.

Topics enough. Like the fact that women just don’t accept anything from a leading man to a cock. The title of the novel also refers to this, a topic that will certainly be declared topical only because it properly became a topic of conversation only a couple of years ago.

Much has been accommodated in one novel. The joints snag a couple of times, but miraculously, the story stays together.

There are different types of men and women. And the reasons for the behavior are manifold, partly unknown. Partitioning is not worth it. This is one of the sayings of Pekkola’s novel.

While it updates the idea of ​​an old-fashioned novel that individuals should evolve in the whirlpools of life. It turns out that at least they learn something, otherwise the reader gets to deduce whether the novel believes in the ability of human nature to change.

The same theme includes that there is calm in the eye of the storm, time to clear the knots of the past.