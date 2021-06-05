Book Review | Pärttyli Rinte’s essay work outlines a holistic philosophy of feelings for the most beautiful, ie love

Pärttyli Slope: The birth of love. Counterweight. 230 s.

Where we don’t can we not speak when we talk about love? These days, hardly at least about politics.

So it is not surprising that a philosopher and a writer Pärttyli Slope writes about the “politics of love” in his book The birth of love, in which she outlines a holistic philosophy for this most beautiful of emotions. The book combines an evolutionary worldview and conceptual analysis with essayistic expression.

Historically, appealing to universal love has not automatically led to a good and humane society, but rather has justified various forms of totalitarianism. This does not discourage the slope.

Nor is it that grimaces might set off talking about the politics of love as a hippie. According to the slope, the hippies created a new cultural and social space with their liberality, although they did not develop critical philosophical tools.

Your love Rinne bases his policy on theoretical argumentation and philosophy of science:

“If the mockers of love wanted to laugh at my theoretical method as they would laugh at hippies, it would be best for them to move their attacks into a philosophical frame of reference.”

He becomes an important figure John Rawls, whose theory of justice forms the social basis of the politics of love.

Rawls ’theory starts from a hypothetical initial situation in which people, unaware of their own social status, enter into an agreement that guarantees great fundamental freedoms and conditions for a good life for all.

The love policy outlined by the Slope breaks away from traditional ideologies and focuses its efforts on understanding love and human well-being at the national and global levels. Politicians need to be scientifically and morally philosophically vigilant so that they can base their decisions on deeper understanding rather than personal intuition.

“A public culture of love can only grow in a world where people are free and decide things together. That is why some kind of liberal democracy seems to me to be the best starting point for the politics of love, ”Rinne writes, admitting that she is unaware of the radicalism that is driving down the prevailing institutions.

Oh of course to ask why a policy that emphasizes justice, equality, and holistic well-being is precisely a policy of love. In such an outline, isn’t love truncated to the common good that could be replaced by some other concept?

Another visionary would talk about the politics of happiness or humanity, and there would be no need to change the content of the message in any way.

Love is a clump-like concept in which it is possible to incorporate many good and beautiful things, as Rinne does in her book. The birth of love does not seek to give unifying definitions, but wants to keep thinking open.

“My perception of love lives and develops,” Rinne writes in the style of a true essayist.

On the other hand, such the poetics of openness contrasts slightly with the fact that Rinne is branching towards a holistic philosophy of love.

He sets in motion from the farthest possible point, the birth of life, and progresses from the early twilight of being to the mundane manifestations of love. High-flying philosophical reflections intertwine with personal glimpses of love and family life.

“So where did the love really start? The universe expanded and came to life in the glory of the stars. I saw a woman in a yoga outfit, then children were born. At its best, the philosophy of love is a joyful, joint effort through which knowledge continues its millennial development. ”

Rinne criticized scientists who approach love as a transparent concept, even though it is influenced by a wide range of dimensions.

Sexual love and parental love are core areas of love, but in addition to these, more general sympathy, caring for others, and religious experiences should be considered.

Breaking down the connections between these types of love is a big mouthful for anyone. In the multitude of thoughts and perspectives, Rinte’s 230-page book sometimes seems clogged.

As an essayist, Pärttyli Rinne is quite non-Finnish, and the rugged and painting sentences have a continental, especially French, style. The price of pomp is the narrowing of the nuances of the text.