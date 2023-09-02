Book review | Panu Tuome’s poetry is pure awesomeness – in the mathematical sense

Panu Tuomi writes poems about two Catholic cardinals and the cardinal numbers of mathematics, and makes them approachable like a meditation exercise.

Poems

Panu Tuomi: Cardinal Zen. WSOY. 100 p.

From Tampere poet Panu Tuomi are central travelers of their own way in our literature.

The author, who debuted in 1995, has not written a book of essays Poetic correctness (2006) more digressions into prose. Tuomi has managed to publish all eleven of his poetry books from the same large publishing house – at a time when, in addition to him, WSOY’s “stable” has one or two poets of a longer line left.

Judgment is poetry Keith Richards. When cockroaches no longer roam the corridors of the publishing house, a poet moves among them with a manuscript under his arm.

I bring poetry those who have read before will recognize it as soon as they encounter it already from the technical details. There are few words per verse, the line spacing is large, the font is airy. The reader’s attention goes to the space between the words. The words are so carefully chosen that even the most high-flying topic feels natural.

Tuomi refers to Manse almost as often as a colleague Arto Lappi and share an interest in spirituality, but Tuomi approaches the subject more methodically and Lappi more spontaneously. A prose writer Joel Haahtela is a similar mystic, whose works have more emptiness than usual between the lines.

Emptiness is an even bigger subject in Cardinal Zen, but the work is at the same time more complete than the overwhelming majority of cultural products.

From the world that flows by, the book tries to catch a bit of what is permanent. This is where mathematics, a philosopher, helps by Alain Badiou according to is the only culture-independent and therefore superior way of understanding reality.

Cardinal Zen is the eleventh book of Thomas, and each of its main sections contains twice eleven, or 22 poems. The number of verses increases one at a time from one to 22, and decreases again. The method is reassuring to follow.

As a bonus, you get a third, half shorter section, which is dedicated to a mathematician to Nicolaus Cusanus (1401–1464) and rises again to eleven.

In his previous work, Tuomi has used, for example, the Fibonacci number sequence, but in this book the focus is on the double meaning of the word cardinal.

Cardinal is the second highest office in the Catholic Church, which unites the speaker of the poems, an Italian cardinal Giovanni Battista Zeni (1439/40–1501) and a democracy activist from Hong Kong Joseph Zen Ze-kiunia (b. 1932).

In the book of the idea, Tuomi has said that he got the older Zen at the grave in St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

The Cardinals are in the book in dialogue for over centuries, and their ideas, as their names suggest, resemble more Zen Buddhism than Catholic doctrine.

The focus is not on the individual, but on everything that binds us together. For example, in silence. The unifying factor that carries over centuries can be found in nature:

“They say / that the / heart of a seashell / can / beat for no less than / five hundred years, / and that is enough / to bind / the pilgrims together; / here too / we don’t / Sing but / we are sung.”

In mathematics cardinal numbers indicate number. Cardinality is related to the doctrine of sets and translates into greatness. The concept can be used to describe finite as well as infinite sets.

Cardinal Zen explores in many ways how the infinite appears in a finite world. An example in this poem is an old clock:

“Because the sages / are already / rusted / and time / has eaten / through them.”

Numbers in a poem cannot be pure mathematics, but have numerous cultural meanings, as Tuomi knows very well. 11 and 22 are central, for example, in numerology, which, despite its bad reputation, is practiced by many.

I bring the works the refreshing is in their timeless nature.

His poetic works, which combine occult sciences, mathematics and world religions, are in no way connected to current trends in literature – or are they? Cardinal Zen could be framed as meditation exercises for more discerning readers.

If a big publishing house’s literary will to be civilized completely collapses, it’s good for a poet to have escape routes ready. Perhaps this would be suitable for a self-help department, a Jesuit priest Anthony De Mellon Apparition-in the spirit of the work?