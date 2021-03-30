Book Review | Owls and the corona crisis arrived in Finnish literature: YLE’s reporter’s debut novel draws the national team’s path to the European Championships

Football reveals latent crises in journalist Juha Hietanen’s book.

Juha Hietanen: Wings of an Owl. Aula & Co. 334 s.

Probably not not many Finnish novels have been published that would create the significance of football for life. Jukka Pakkanen A dreamer of San Siro from 1990 depicted a Finnish supporter of Inter Milan. Many fans have headed elsewhere to experience the passionate atmosphere.

The situation changed as the owl struggled to take off.

Working as a broadcaster journalist Juha Hietanen how about it in his debut novel Owl wings. It introduces a couple of ardent supporters, such as the Marco of the North Curve group, who resent the late-awakened ones who jumped on the owl’s wing. Laura’s book club, on the other hand, will follow the performances of the national team in the middle of everything. Men are not told anything about a line change when they do not understand.

Journalist Erik again does not fall into ecstasy because the resistance has been too poor so far. The afternoon newspaper wants him to go louder and rewrite the stuff.

Erik’s childhood friend Raipe, on the other hand, is fully involved as a narrator. The liquor just tastes like a former legend has it. Still, Raipe succeeds thanks to its good and competent supple.

At the expense of the rest of life, that’s when there’s no bend to explain.

Erik has to rush to the rescue. Also when Laura runs away because the man prefers formulas and wines. Marco’s mother and aunt again resent the young man’s hobby and try to direct him to the real business world.

Monitoring owls so there is not one drug, even as we move towards the European Championships. Indeed, football is ultimately the catalyst for a novel that exacerbates interpersonal relationships and brings out latent conflicts.

Without football, marriage would last longer, without which Marco might be reluctant to work for his aunt’s public relations firm. The profession of a successful bettor is eventually revealed to be a bubble.

The novel strictly follows the program of European Championship qualifiers. The coach and players are also from the real world, although they have only a side role as fans.

Owl wings may also be the first domestic novel to actually have a coronavirus pandemic. The lives of the individuals will be renewed when the narrator no longer narrates and the betting star makes winning bets.

Hietanen strength is the creation of situations. He tells them from different perspectives and brings people together. While the style falters at times, quite gloriously the whole soup progresses towards the heyday.

It brings collapses but also quite a few surprises. That’s when it turns out, though, that the profile doesn’t last all the way to the end. At first, different attitudes are composed sharply and imaginatively, but eventually individuals are truncated as prisoners of the situation. Like Comedy Actors.

Laura’s husband is the weakest link in the group, at the same time nössö and prone to violence. However, it’s a good bet to choose a woman as the only self-teller and owl fan who wants to join even the North Guard male gang because the games just have to be seen. Also, they come with a destiny Owl wings already tells.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.