Book Review | Over-indebted people are left alone and try to cover up their shame – Annamari Marttinen’s novel vividly describes the debt plight

No one rushes to the rescue when a person is threatened with drowning in debt.

Novel

Annamari Marttinen: Fault marking. Oak. 324 s.

First the problems are small. The kitchen solutions of the previous resident are annoying. Annamari Marttisen the narrator of the novel, Karolina, has to make a renovation in order to be able to fully enjoy the more spacious apartment with her daughter.

The previous one is unsold. The broker assures that it goes yes like water only. Does not go. At the same time, Karoliina gets her shoes from the car dealer’s service counter.

Marttisen Fault indication goes through the over-indebtedness in detail and with the help of a light, agile narrative.

It also includes shame, a constant imagination of what others think. So Karoliina takes her rubbish in an airport bag so others think that woman will then travel. My own situation must be covered by any means, including friends, daughter and ex-husband.

The description of unemployment and the debt trap is certainly literature that is often described as social and that has been needed more from time to time.

On the other hand, the word pair “social literature” easily brings to mind a broad panorama that penetrates society. Fault indication however, content with one person’s perspective.

Karoliina is trapped alone and rather clueless. He doesn’t even actively apply for jobs and doesn’t try to change broker if he doesn’t once get an old apartment for sale.

At least that is the case clear how an accident affects a person who is not prepared for it and who is not supported by a solid network of contacts. So like anyone.

Someone has to be helpful. Or is it? It is certainly true that man is often alone in the most intricate puzzles.

Fault indication vividly depicts the plight of one man. It thickens the narrative, but at the same time narrows it.

In some of his novels, Marttinen has described tough situations from the perspective of several people, and it is still a little missed.

In return, there is even humor when Karoliina imagines everything, for example, how friends would react, for example, when she comes to a restaurant table with a glass of water alone.

Some scenes is stretched, and the novel has a recurring threat of repetition threatening repetition. An effective description of the debt trap it still is.

And makes you think why no one rushes to the rescue.