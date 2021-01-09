Book Review | One of the most influential Chilean poems of modernism is full of puns, which the Finnish translator copes with perfectly.

The poetry of the Chilean Vicente Huidobro has been considered very difficult to translate, but Emmi Ketonen’s translation is valid.

Poems

Vicente Huidobro: Altazor. Emmi Ketonen, Finland. Parking. 144 s.

In a poem there are seven songs as seven days of creation. The task is nothing less than to give birth to earth and sky again, to revive a hardened language.

That is what the Chilean sought Vicente Huidobro when writing his poem Altazor, which finally appeared in 1931. It has originally been considered difficult to translate, but so only the publishing house Parkko publishes it in Finnish Emmi Ketosen as a valid Finnish translation.

And it’s quite a spill.

In the background the noise of the catastrophe of the First World War, the time of upheaval, in which the speaker walks through the ruins of the language in search of something new. In its calmest tones, the poem is reminiscent Rilken Duin’s elegies, though without reaching out to angel – like mediators between heaven and the gloomy earth.

Now we go straight to heaven. And they drop from there: “Magician, here is your parachute, which one of your words can turn into a parachute, miraculous like a lightning that would blind the creator.”

According to Huidobro, modernity requires a new birth. However, it is not completely ruined as he praises the plane to his hero Charles Lindbergin in the spirit. The subtitle of the poem is “journey with a parachute”.

What about ratio Pablo Nerudaan? This is probably what many ask, as Chile’s best-known poet was Huidobro’s (1893–1948) contemporary, albeit eleven years younger.

Huidobro left for Paris and Madrid at an early age and met almost all the major artists of the time, such as Guillaume Apollinaire and André to Breton. When he returned to Chile only in the 1930s, Neruda had risen to a leading name. It was not in Huidobro’s mind and he marked Neruda’s poems as hilarious.

There are similarities, especially with early Neruda: cosmic visions, endless orbit, and evolution.

The universe is rushing Altazorin indoors. It recognizes no boundaries, no norms. With his poetry collection, Huidobro makes a detachment of poetry bound by dimensions, poetry doctrines, and rhymes.

The poem offers cosmic revelry, a dizzying drop through the universe, and a defiant proclamation on the brink of abyss.

Huidobro wants to open a language that no longer describes the world, but creates it. A language that would have its own world. All you have to do is throw yourself into that world, hold on to the chair and let the poem take you.

Huidobro developed the “creationism” of his own doctrine: the poem was to imitate the work of creation, in fact, to create the world, not just to describe or modify it. “Why are you singing about a rose, oh poets? Make it bloom in poetry, ”he declared as his poetry.

Surrealists he was separated by a belief in the poet as an exceptional individual, a belief that was probably not easily reconcilable to the poet’s socialist worldview.

Huidobro also did not believe in any automatic writing that would emerge from the subconscious. Still Altazor sometimes feels like pure surrealism, as it combines things against common sense and conventional nature images: “the stone meteorite passes without answering anyone / the party lights dance on an unlimited beheading stage”.

The speaker announces that he is his own twin and asks what Vicente Huidobro has really done to him. All sorts of strangers have been revealed to me, its and the world’s boundaries are not as clear as the theories of past centuries believed.

Sometimes you have to read more pages before you hit a really nice line.

On the other hand, the text stays fresh all the way. The second song praises the woman in a tone that could have come from Neruda: “born everywhere I look up / the wind pounding in my hair / you are more beautiful than the roar of a foal on a mountain”:

In the seventh in the song, the creator-poet, of course, rests and creates pure word music. The name of the book is already a combination of words, the meaning of which can only be guessed.

There are plenty of puns in other songs in the book, and the translator copes well with them. In some places it would have been possible to find shorter expressions, but for the most part the Finnish translation is quite functional.

Emmi Ketonen has also written an enlightening foreword.