Book review | One hundred years ago, the creator of Tarzan published a dark prediction about the future of the world

Book review|Edgar Rice Burroughs was the king of newsstand entertainment, who believed in “scientific” racial biology and wrote childishly pompous books.

Novel

Edgar Rice Burroughs: The Moon Maid (The Moon Maid). Finnish Anssi Hynynen. Pearl belt. 338 pp.

Tarzan’s father, Edgar Rice Burroughs was the king of kiosk entertainment in the early 20th century. Estimates of the sales volumes of his books range from 30 to 60 million. Cartoons, movies and much more were produced from them.

After the reign of the jungle, the most popular was Marsseries of books, also with us. Burroughs’ adventures elsewhere in the Solar System are not as well-known and popular. Three Venus– series, translated into Finnish in the 1930s, is remembered only by the most devoted enthusiasts.

The Kuu trilogy is published in Finnish only now, as one volume. They were first published in 1923 and 1925 as follow-up stories Argosy– magazine, where also The Tarzans and Mars originated.

There isn’t very strange that Moon-books are not nearly as well-known as Burroughs’ most popular ones. For entertainment, they are dark stories with few happy endings.

The first part, Maiden of the Moon takes place in 2025. Then a spaceship is sent towards Barsoom, like the red planet Marsare called in the books.

The First World War, which lasted more than half a century, ended with the victory of the “Anglo-Saxon race” in 1967. Since then, there has been a time of peace. Communication with Mars has led to the flourishing of science.

The expedition is led by Julian Viides, a proud representative of the officer’s family. The crew also includes the catala Orthis, whose sabotage misleads the ship to the Moon.

It turns out to be hollow like Burroughs’ Earth Pellucidar-on the rolls of. Inside the moon is the world of eternal day, where different peoples live. Some are four-legged, others resemble Earthlings, many practice cannibalism.

Burroughs advocated “scientific” racism or racial biology that emphasized the superiority of the white “race”. At the beginning of the 20th century, it was popular.

In Burroughs’ books, thinking manifests itself in slightly different ways. His text is childishly pompous and melodramatic as always.

In Tarzan, heredity overcame the influence of environment. Raised with monkeys, he became a superior ruler of the jungle because he was of noble birth, Lord Greystoke.

Burroughs could find nobility even in the strange creatures of Mars, but Moon– series, appearance reflects character. The bad guys are ugly and the good guys are beautiful.

The worst are the Kalkari of the Moon, whose low-brow masses, with the help of the treacherous scientific genius Orthis, take over first the entire Moon and then the Earth as well.

In the second part People of the moon Julian IX lives in the 21st century in America, where Civilization – both science and art – have withered under the yoke of calcareous men. Feudal tyranny resembles East Germany with its reporting culture.

In the third part Buzzard Julian 20th leads the Yankee tribes after centuries to the last battle, where they try to push the Kalkars into the Pacific Ocean. People have regressed further into a nomadic culture.

Communism the threat worried Burroughs. Apparently, he would have liked to place his predictions at least partly in the Soviet Union, but the publisher was not enthusiastic about the idea. That’s why the stories became science fiction.

A hundred years old Moonseries is a footnote in the history of entertainment. It is most interesting as a picture of the thinking of the time.

It is mildly interesting to think about the accuracy of the predictions. For example, in the framework narrative of the Maiden of the Moon, peace came in 1967, when in reality we were living the summer of love.

At the time of writing, Burroughs of course knew that World War I had ended. It has been assumed that he saw the Russian Revolution and other conflicts as an extension of it. And he wasn’t quite on the hunt either. The second world war and many others came.

When Burroughs was not allowed to name the forces of the recession as communism, one can now see the rising threat of the far right in Kalkari.

Back in the 1970s, our early youth read diligently Tarzans and Mars. Moon-trilogy is no longer very healthy entertainment for them.