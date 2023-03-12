Book Review | On the way to the core of Eros, the eroticism related to reading is also mapped

Canadian Anne Carson’s book of academic lyrical essays about desire, who is often involved in Nobel speculations, has finally been translated into Finnish.

Essays

Anne Carson: Eros, bittersweet (Eros the Bittersweet). Finland: Aki Salmela and Tommi Nuopponen. Poetry. 196 pp.

Canadian Anne Carson (b. 1950) has been around for years as one of the strong bets to win the Nobel Prize.

The Poesia publishing house has focused on translating Carson’s lesser-known works in recent years. They have received scant attention. But someone like me, for example Marcel Proust -enthusiast was crazy about the one published in booklet form For the Albertine rehearsal (Fin. Christian Blomberg2020), which is an essay Looking for lost time – about the Albertine character appearing in the classic.

The text is even somewhat playful in its nature and choices, as it focuses on one of the most important side characters instead of the well-researched narrator and narratology of the novel.

Carson found that Albertine’s name is mentioned in the book more than anyone else’s, 2,363 times. Carson’s fundamentally feminist essay shows that even a kind of laconic cataloging can be lyrical when the source material is lyrical as well.

Work Short lectures (Fin. Aki Salmela, 2021) is Carson’s first poetry collection, published in early 1992. In its aphoristic prose poems, Carson is at familiar things: looking for answers to life’s everyday mysteries through his own life or the lives of others. With short lectures, as you can expect from a teacher.

Carson is a poet, essayist, antiquarian, translator and professor. His broad scope is also reflected in his language and way of writing.

The latest translation published by Poesia is perhaps the most important of the three: Carson’s first work Eros, bittersweet from 1986. It is based on Carson’s dissertation (1981) and is in a way a popularization of the thesis into a long essay.

Eros is the god of love in Greek mythology, but Carson discusses the difference as a concept of love and (erotic) desire.

The starting point is Sappho a fragment where the difference is called bittersweet in Greek (glykypikron), but in English and Finnish the translation is the other way around: bittersweet and bittersweet. Carson’s essay begins with a reflection on what bittersweet means.

More and more mass is starting to gather around this question. The essay is divided into appropriately sized parts that deal with a certain theme or word at a time.

The solution makes reading easier and lighter. At the same time, it maintains the tempo in the essay, which progresses linearly like a chronological travelogue, carrying the reader along and adding material to the previous one.

Carson is surprisingly successful in cleaning up the conventionalities of the scientific text: the academic lyrical result approaches fiction.

However, the essay does not go to waste the joy associated with a scientific text, when in reading 200 pages, a fundamental feeling of desire begins to open up from new perspectives, supported by the classics and fragments of philosophy.

Of course, the academic aspect is most clearly visible in the references and the me-shaped summaries at the end of some sections, but they also actually support the nature of the essay as a joint journey to the core of Eros.

One book among the highlights is the eroticism associated with writing and reading. According to Carson, all Eros is up to a point the wanting of wanting, the pursuit of the unattainable.

When you notice the limits of words while reading or writing, you want to reach beyond the visible limits: “Like lovers, poets and novelists bring that space to life by touching it with their metaphors and diversions,” Carson writes.

Also Phaedrus-dialogue provides a good starting point for the erotic nature of the text, when Phaedrus lures Socrates outside the city limits to the open countryside to spend orgies of reading.

In the afterwords Aki Salmela and Tommi Nuopponen clarify the details and problems related to the translation work. They’ve gone to great lengths to make the Finnish sound exactly like Carson.

When reading Carson, you always feel like it’s a privilege to be in better and smarter company than yourself. I consider that a sign of great literature.