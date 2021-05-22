Book Review | On-call anarchist Suvi Auvinen teaches: the state is bad, I’m good, don’t follow me

Pamphlet

Suvi Auvinen: A similar preparation. Space. 208 s.

Supplier and civic activist Suvi Auvinen (b. 1984) has become familiar with appearing as an on-call anarchist. It was also reported that he was recruited by the consulting firm Ellu Kanan.

How does an enemy camp fit an anarchist? Auvinen obviously fits. It gives you strength, he says and reveals nothing else. He tends to confuse, to mess up patterns.

It is, of course, Auvinen’s book A similar preparation best side. He writes sharply and vividly. The book begins by asking what is genuine and real. Everything has to be doubted.

However, there is no philosophical essay work on hand, rather a combination of an autobiography, a pamphlet and an essay. The old slogan “personal is political” fits Auvinen’s book perfectly. This means that Auvinen even goes through her relationships and sexual orientation with embarrassing attention.

He also says their work history. One can understand that it was bad to be under a Moomin troll costume.

It’s more interesting to hear that acting as the CEO of your own vegan company led to stress and panic disorder. The opponent of capitalism did as the capitalists advised, setting up their own business when the former did not satisfy.

Auvinen seems to live in paradoxes, even contradictions. He concludes by writing that anarchism cannot be represented by anyone and that he himself should not be followed. “Don’t march among anyone.”

However, he says, having given anarchism a face, he took it to tables he would not otherwise have ended up with. When you write a proclaiming pamphlet and then nullify the power of your own example, I can also highlight here the contradictions that Auvinen himself does not take up.

I can even ask, where the compulsion or ideal of sexual recognition comes from. Is it like Michel Foucault’n does it mean that nowadays sexuality is not suppressed but is suppressed by sexuality?

Auvinen seems to make her bisexuality a new normal. Woe to those who are trapped in their own limitations. Later, however, he says that as a counterbalance to the compulsive – word for me – suhderumba had to try to live alone. Then followed a romantic love affair.

Still, Auvinen is just bragging about his wilds. Like some other proponents of open relationships, he opposes consumer culture, but for lovers, it’s like being in a hypermarket. The shelf will immediately be replaced with a new human product.

There is, of course, a part individualistic, liberal – and quite, capitalist – modernity, that my own self and my own experience are always ahead of schedule. And what’s in it, in places the style works really well. And genuine wisdom is involved.

Auvinen is right in claiming that the perception of the normal changes and lives. Both society and values ​​are constantly changing. And it seems to be that a person needs something different over time, something bigger.

And better. Yes, there should be no bullshit. The work should not be stressful. Food waste is absurd. Animals should not be treated as means of production. Fossil fuels should be released.

These issues concern changes, improvements, or reforms. It seems that such is not enough for Auvinen and other anarchists. The whole system should be replaced.

However, he writes that the activist movement often “starts with a positive force for change, but curls more and more tightly around its members. It brings together bright, wonderful people who gradually begin to turn into anxious, crooked human ruins. ”

Not right for that agree that the key to a better society, according to Auvinen, is to take a person seriously, to let him be what he is. “That regardless of external circumstances, some deep humanity in us is divided and the same.”

Great sentence that I believe in too. It just doesn’t always seem to concern the cops, who undeniably harshly threw young Auvinen out of the occupied houses. Not to mention other representatives of “power”.

What about the merchants whose food Auvinen has dashed and stolen? In that rush, interesting reflections remain on the essence of reality Matrixon the basis of the film. It is a pity, because sometimes thought experiments shake more than a one-sided condemnation of the whole of society.

It would also be interesting to read more about effective altruism: earning as much as possible in order to donate as much as possible to relief work.

Auvinen is more of a spontaneous actor than a thinker. He offers no climatic basis for veganism, only the avoidance of suffering for other animals.

If there are headers and quarrels in the ranks of activists as well, no solution can be expected from the ranks of anarchists either. Auvinen does not convince me that the much-denigrated liberal, representative democracy would still be the least bad of the systems.

A similar preparation is, in any case, a lively Conversational speech, alternately arousing and strenuous.