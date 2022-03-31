Book Review | Olli Rehn’s interim financial statements using presidential presses: Finland is now like a reindeer frozen in car headlights

Finland needs a stronger politically capable government that is able to make more centralized and faster decisions.

Olli Rehn: The Republic of the Happy. Essays from Finland. Docendo. 380 s.

Olli Rehn has gained momentum for writing his book from two directions. The corona pandemic that began two years ago reduced the mandatory evening expenses of a busy central banker. The training of the senior runner also took a break. Suddenly it was time to reflect on Finland’s place in the world and the deep undercurrents of Finnishness.

Go ahead and know, maybe a politician who has approached six dozen has stopped to think about what else to do with his life.

The book is not an actual memoir, nor is it a traditional non-fiction book, but something in between. In the author’s words, it is “an interim financial statement of the state of Finland and the landscape of challenges”.

The interim financial statements sound that there are even more earnings periods to come. He has previously been promoted to President of the Republic from the post of Governor of the Bank of Finland. However, Rehn doesn’t fall any further on his own plans.

Another impetus In order to write the book, international happiness measurements have come, at the top of which Finland has been stuck for several years.

Rehn, among many others, is puzzled by such a thing. How is it possible that the inhabitants of a hard part of the country have become so satisfied with their own lives and prospects? Isn’t it just a bigger accident around the corner waiting?

In his answers, Rehn moves along presidential lines, and relies Mauno Koiviston to the saying: Finland’s idea is to survive, to survive. The happiness of Finns is built on trials and overcoming them. At the same time, we have developed the ability to be satisfied with the prevailing conditions in which we seem to be the best in the world.

Rehn is not very happy about this. Finland is in danger of losing the keys to its own happiness.

Many Finnish the problems of society are familiar from other countries: democracy is plagued by declining participation, and populism is bubbling with public debate.

Aging threatens public finances. In Rehn’s eyes, however, Finland’s particular problem is how the state ship feels lost.

The danger is the disease of indecision nested in the upper echelons of Finnish state life. Finland resembles a reindeer frozen in the car’s headlights, which sees an approaching danger, but cannot move forward or backward.

State institutions, from government to parliament and labor market actors, have lost their ability to tackle and deliver solutions to major issues.

Rehn’s state scholar researcher background is evident in the treatment required for the disease. The most serious problems in the republic are not on the side of representative democracy or fragmented publicity, but on weak executive power.

Finland needs a stronger politically capable government that is able to make more centralized and faster decisions.

The broad governing coalitions that have become the norm are hardly able to do that. The operations of the Government need to be streamlined, but the electoral system will also need to be renovated. The current divides power too broadly and exacerbates policy fragmentation. Finland lacks big parties.

Recognizing to be a corporal liberal, Rehn, who has progressed in the ranks of the Center and from various ranks to various places of influence, examines the state and future of Finland against the long curves of the country’s history. While not a memoir, Rehn carries the story of his own family and family within a broader historical narrative.

The result is an excellent microhistory in which everyday things and people’s way of life concretize general development.

My personal history and the coincidences and experiences associated with it pop up here and there. At his most interesting, Rehn is going through the turning points in his life and the motivators of his thinking. Despite a spectacular political career, they seem to be found more early in life.

There are even gloomy moments in the early years. Rehn says the younger one Sirpathe accidental death of their sister in a way that shows how painful it still feels.

The son of an entrepreneurial family from Mikkeli got a spark in political activities and thinking about his home and those close to him. In the center, however, the rather urban-liberal basic view was formed in an interesting way on its own, combining different stimuli.

His studies at the University of Helsinki and his experience of international youth organization activities in the 1980s laid the foundation on which Rehn still seems to build.

Extreme Rehn whether it was a matter of policy or the assertions of scholars. He seeks the truth from the feel of the centerline.

Rehn’s intellectual or ideological trajectory, who has a reputation for being a conciliatory and peaceful politician, is by no means atypical for an era or age group, but he has not merely swam downstream. Rehn did not hesitate to be one of the bells on the yes side of the 1994 EU referendum, and his deep-seated criticism of the EU will not be squeezed even after decades in Brussels.

At the beginning of the millennium, he set out to spy on an unfounded suspected friend Alpo Rusin support, which meant the suspension of his own political career. Ministerial years Juha Sipilän they were not quite the easiest on the board either.

The Fennovoima solution is not on the list of the most glorious moments in Finland’s political history. The talk of increasing electricity self-sufficiency in the Kremlin’s cash register by relying on Rosatom seems incomprehensible from a 2022 perspective.

In his book, Rehn sets out his views on things clearly and often for a long time, with background and justification. With one exception.

The script is completed two days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, after which there has been a rush to add related entries. However, the biggest and most important conclusion of all is missing: should Finland apply for NATO membership or not?

Rehn leaves his reflection open and balances in a style that already seems outdated at the time of publication. He describes the possible future major choice of Finland with the phrase “Finnish model of defense alliance”.

Whatever the solution, hopefully someone will come up with a better name for it.

The author is a professor of political history at the University of Helsinki.