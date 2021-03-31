Book Review | Nordic detective stories used to have personal cops, but now the trend is extreme

Katrine Engberg’s fourth detective story is a smooth basic story.

Novel

Katrine Engberg: Wandering (Vådeskud). Pirkko Talvio-Jaatinen, Finland. Big Dipper. 380 s.

in Nordic countries the demand for detective stories is probably so strong that even smooth mediocrity is enough to be the main building block of a successful book series. Previously worked as a dancer, choreographer and actress Katrine Engberg (b. 1945) has succeeded quite well in this.

Misleading shot is Engberg’s fourth book and third translation of the investigations by Copenhagen police officers Anette Werner and Jeppe Kørner. The duo made their debut at Engberg’s debut detective Crocodile Guard five years ago.

The 15-year-old Oscar son of Dreyer-Hoff’s family, who runs an online auction of antiques, is missing, and there is reason to suspect that he has been abducted. Werner and Kørner set out to investigate, and then a body with a connection to the Oscar is found at the waste treatment plant. There is something strange about the boy’s family as well, which bothers Anette Werner in particular.

In the course of the investigations, Werner also gets to know the fascinating man, which threatens for a moment even the stability of his 25-year marriage. Körner, on the other hand, gets into trouble in his own relationship.

The misstep is not surprising, if not cheat. Engberg carries the story in places quite interestingly, but not as conventional as that Misleading shot rise above the smooth mediocrity mentioned earlier.

Engberg has also immersed in the story such opposing themes that have interested him for one reason or another when writing the book: youth and old age, living alone and a new family, long marriage and betrayal, and so on. They are in places a little detached from the detective line itself.

In the novel, the same thing is striking as in many contemporary Nordic detective stories. Before the detective stories, the interest was raised by the fact that the detective figure was in some way special and personal. Now the trend is the extreme commonness of the police, which provides the reader with a target of identification.

Everyday cops have families, money worries and all sorts of smaller and bigger problems on their shoulders where everyone else does. This, of course, adds to the sense of realism in the stories, but at the same time it can be a little boring and make the detective stories too similar to each other.

Lively Copenhagen the description is almost the best in Engberg’s detective stories. If the story isn’t particularly interesting, then at least get an armchair ride through the streets, beaches and old fortresses of Copenhagen.

What’s a little special is that on the last page, Engberg has put together his own suggestions for discussion of the content of the book, rather than directly to the needs of reading circles.