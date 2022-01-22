Book Review | Nobel laureate Louise Glück is the melancholy coin we desperately need

Louise Glück, who has become more familiar in Finland with the Nobel Prize, has a collection of essays and poems in Finnish.

22.1. 15:51

Essays / poems

Louise Glück: Essays on Poetry. Jussi Niemi, Finland. Aviador. 210 s.

Louise Glück: Winter Recipes From The Collective. Anni Sumari, Finland. Enostone. 53 s.

From the United States nobelism Louise Glückia has been compared as a graph of loneliness and sorrow Sylvia Plathiin and To Emily Dickinson, but in his latest works, he also flashes towards hope.

Glück has previously translated a poem into Finnish A faithful and virtuous night (Faithful and Virtuous Night), which appeared appropriately after the Nobel Declaration in 2020.

Last autumn and this winter, the production of the well-known American essayist and poet has been extended to the Finnish language. The small publishing house Enostone has recently published and is again a translator Anni Sumari translated after Glück’s latest and first Nobel victory in poetry: Winter recipes from the collective.

Published by Aviador in the fall Jussi Niemen translated from another Glück essay collection Essays on the core of Americanity. It is a fragmented collection of philosophical articles and personal essays written by Glück in literary magazines.

However, about half of the collection of 20 texts includes introductory texts of the first poems, which Glück has written while judging various literary juries.

Essay collection treats American poetry in a way that dresses in an sometimes intellectual and defiantly opening form. For example, he studies literary narcissism or lack thereof Walt Whitman, Dickinson and Rainer Maria Rilken under.

The most fascinating of the personal essays is the text that looks at the relationship between suffering and art. Can an artist surrender to a normal and sane life, or does it destroy the passion and need to seek catharsis?

At its best, however, Glück is, in wording the significance of poetry, how it seeps between the lines and is directly expressed:

“A work of art can offer the reader a kind of mantra: by giving form to destruction, the poem saves the reader from darkness that has neither form nor gravity. The poem is an island in free fall. ”

At the same time, Glück will open the starting points for his own poetry. He writes that he is drawn to “unfinished, hesitant sentences,” rather than closed truths.

Winter recipes from the collective is the lyrics of a snow-cushioned landscape, a meditative reflection on family relationships, the passage of time, aging, and death.

Life, my sister said / is like a torch, it is handed out now / from the body to the mind. / Sadly, he continued, the mind is not there to receive it.

Poems narrated from a fictional distance do not suddenly offer playfulness in the transfer or repetition of meanings, but as a whole, individual images ignite symbolic lights and associations.

It ‘s hard not to read a collection of long narrative poems (e.g. The story of the passport) without comparing it with the text in the collection of essays ‘Storytellers’, which deals with the Robert Pinskyn and Stephen Dobynsin the storytelling of production.

“In fact, even narrative is about transformation and re-creation, and the use of stories is applied in many ways and for many reasons,” Glück writes, defending the story as a metaphorical and versatile form.

In the following essay, he also somehow nullifies the problem of traditional realism in the fragmentary modern age, reading it already in principle as a fantasy, alien to the reality we know. These thoughts and perspectives are certainly like fresh air for those inaugurated in the world of literary theory and especially poetry.

Gluckin in the poem, melancholy is accumulated losses, interrupted stories, silence and loneliness, but there is also a conspiracy of the infamous in the poems:

The book contains / recipes only for the winter, when life is hard. In the spring / anyone can prepare a good meal.

In the previous collection of poems A faithful and virtuous night asked the question: “When you finally have started, how to stop?” would be suitable as a title or reading guide for many poems that say inevitability.

The work is wailing about Elijah’s death, where the end is a universal destiny: “there is no such thing as death in miniature.”

The collective future is at stake, and the anxiety caused by climate change is most pronounced in a small fable Children’s story:

Who can talk about the future? No one knows anything about the future, / not even the planets know. / But the princesses have to live in it.

In the same poem, a calm landscape is seen from the windows of a car, but “tranquility is not the truth”. Writers like Louise Glück are needed to show all the desperate chaos we are trying to cover up behind normal everyday life.

Glück’s poems still don’t open up easily. They have a cold distance, and instead of intellectualizing, one only has to throw oneself into a free fall, as in the first poem of the collection:

And then we just fall – / And the world passes by, / all the worlds, each more beautiful than before;