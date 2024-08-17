Book review | Nipe lives in the forest in an industrial hall – is he a troublemaker who avoids work or a prophet of an ecological lifestyle?

Book review|If you enjoy reading Touko Kauppinen’s fascinating book, you may notice that your attitude changes back and forth.

Novel

Touko Kauppinen: Visible and invisible. Work. 188 pp.

Are you perceptions produced by human senses equal to reality? The question has always puzzled thinkers.

The most influential modern view is With Immanuel Kantaccording to which a person is capable of knowledge and a prioribefore observation, that a posteriori, after observation. However, the object in itself, the world as such, remains beyond the reach of humans.

Today, we know for sure that human senses reach a very narrow strip of the world. The following is a question that motivates the editor known for HS’s Children’s questions column Touko Kauppinen a great second novel: can one train one’s own senses to perceive more?

The shamanism of this in the middle of the reminiscent process to live Visible and invisible the main character Nipe, who has abandoned society and set up his experimental laboratory, which resembles an ITE art gallery, in an abandoned industrial hall surrounded by forests. For example, foxes and spiders are examples of Nipe.

As the self speaking in the book, Nipe is motivated above all by the desire to be something more than Ito merge into natural forces and processes. Sometimes, especially when the going gets tough, the wish rises to a scream. After being tied up and losing his strength, he chants:

“Give me strength, nature, give me now. Now, when I’m even more ready to connect things together, to join them, to consider them all meaningful, to not be afraid that it would be schizophrenia or something defined.”

Nipen’s narration the reader is left with the role of society, kitchen psychologist and moral guard.

Is it really the case that by breaking away from ready-made definitions, disease classifications, ultimately even language itself, we can reach for something more real? Ready answers Visible and invisible does not offer, but sets up a fascinating problem field in the form of a novel.

At the same time, the events in the book are easier to follow than in Kauppinen’s first work Dazzling (2021). Nipe’s courtship and attempts to interact with nature and people can even be read as a plot novel, although the telling style and fascinating observations have been refined even further.

Always opening up new ways of seeing, Kauppinen’s prose is reminiscent of Finland’s most prolific art writer Jyrki from Pelli (b. 1940), about whom ten years ago he published a kind of biography Total poet Pellinen.

However, to read Kauppi you don’t have to tune in to the same frequency as Pellinen, but ordinary novel reading skills are sufficient. By utilizing them, even more special spheres can open up.

Around the hall Nipe, who sneaks around, interprets spider webs and sometimes has preaching episodes, can be a champion of an ecological lifestyle, a sensitive artist, the hero of a comic novel like the Don Quixote of his own life – or simply a headless troublemaker, depending on the point of view.

The reader’s attitudes affect the reading experience, but a novel can work from any point of view. If you read while enjoying yourself, you can notice your attitude changing back and forth.

The work is an absurd metamorphosis narrative in the Kafka tradition, so it is fitting that its interpretation does not stop at one point.

Since childhood, Nipe’s relationships have been troubled by the fact that he is not inclined to reciprocate. According to the sister who occasionally visits the hall, Nipe has stopped to stare and observe people, cutting off all meaningful interaction with her own slowness.

However, he manages to attract Pert, who is deeply saddened by the death of his child, into the forest as his disciple of some sort.

Through Pert and his concerned but aggressive friend Lass, Kauppinen also manages to deal with mass psychology and the ethical dimensions of special cults.

Kind of the work continues domestically, Arto Paasilinnan Year of the Rabbit represents the “off the squirrel wheel” tradition.

If you’re looking for an approachable book that gets your thoughts moving, this could be it.