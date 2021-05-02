Book Review | Nina Gimishanova’s debut novel is a powerful description of the father-daughter relationship

In Nina Gimishanova’s novel Tatko, the daughter of a Bulgarian immigrant father and a Finnish mother grows up between cultures.

Nina Gimishanova: Tatko. Space. 277 s.

Father. The Nina Gimishanovan Tatkothe name of the novel in Bulgarian means, and the first work revolves around the father.

In the process Tatko is a novel about growing between two cultures. Gimishanova clings to both themes with force.

Gimishanova has worked as a publisher for almost twenty years. Personal elements Tatkossa is: The second home country of a writer who grew up in Finland is Bulgaria, and like her protagonist, Gimishanova has also lived in several different countries. He currently lives in a small village in France.

Tatkon Elena is a child of a Finnish mother and a Bulgarian immigrant father who has never settled in Finland, but does not seem to find a place anywhere else. The weight of the father is strong: the childhood home is full of mental and physical violence, the rules of the father, the power of the father.

The father compares to the god of thunder, Perun, who sows terror around him. “His gaze solidifies those to whom he directs his eyes. His hands stop the human heart. ”

On the other hand: as stated on the front page of the novel, there is tatko a pampering form of the father. Dad, Dad; child, not a dictionary word. Elena misses her father’s love and attention.

In places, as the father gets older and the daughter seeks answers, Tatko compares Tiina Laitila from Kälvemark H2Onovel, in which communication is sought with Jacek, a Polish immigrant who has become a stepfather. There are difficulties in language but also in what is silenced.

The difficulties of Elena’s male relationships come to an interesting light in the context of paternity. Both in the kind of men Elena is interested in and in how desperately she hangs on to them.

I had sex filming, writing sex scenes, has long been considered embarrassing and difficult. In recent years, however, the possibilities of fiction sex have opened up in the domestic field in many different ways. Gimishanova joins the group with skillful descriptions of physical and mental encounter. Careful questions and reflections on the smoky feelings, thoughts and traumas, fears and positions of power that underlie sex emerge.

Desire is the Key Word: its wholeness and variability, on the one hand, the absoluteness of reluctance.

Desire is combined with loneliness. Elena’s loneliness is bottomless, it follows her everywhere. It appears more closely in Finland, where people behave “just like those with asperger’s symptoms”: do not look into the eyes, do not smile, are silent.

Finland does not appear Tatkossa in flattering light. At school, Elena is barked and bullied, her father never finds her place in an inward-turning country. Racism is involved in the novel as a constant, sore undertone, erupting furiously here and there.

As a counterbalance to the repatriation and discrimination she experienced in Finland, Elena travels across Europe. The countries unite with men spoken with only the first letters: G in Bulgaria, P in Finland, F in Spain, Z in Israel. In places, jumps from country to man, from one time of the story to another, are confusing, and while the presence of men as empty blocks is clearly intentional, it is also frustrating.

Bulgarian mythology is used by Gimishanova in much the same way as Pajtim Statovci Albanian mythology. In places Tatkon the story is interrupted by narratives of gods who, in the power of different emotions, turn into mountains or cause seasons. At the same time, the stories of gods settle down to embody the relationships and ultimate essences of the characters. Animals, cats and snakes, also have their own parts to play as a whole.

Finn culture is a wide-ranging, diverse entity. The firstborn of Gimishanova is an important example of this – one of the delightfully many. Tatko is at the same time a description of an ancient subject, the child’s relationship with his parent, and an accurate perspective on the world right now.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.