In Niko Hallikainen’s second novel, we live in the hole left by the absence of adults.

Novel

Niko Hallikainen: Big wet secret. Big Dipper. 392 pp.

Sugar and the flow of alcohol circulates through the social body Niko Hallikainen in the growth story.

The child of a single parent who works shifts is often alone at home. Niko Hallikainen’s second novel A big wet secret follows the growth of the anonymous narrator to the age of 16 between 1996 and 2005.

Others who live in the postcode areas of Eastern Helsinki are also anonymous.

Class differences emerge in the middle school student’s relationships with more affluent friends – and in the details, endless, sharp and prose-wrapped details: movies from Filmtown, a large shopping center in the 00930 zip code area, an absentee drug addict father who falls down the stairs, doing dark work, friends identified by their parents’ professions, and nighttime noises from other apartments in the apartment building.

Absence of adults in the hole left, even God is not absolute:

“Perhaps a god can really care about blackness only if there is an even greater power above the god that watches over the god at night. Even God wonders if he can be cared for.”

The spirit of violence and incidents floating everywhere catches the narrative, it becomes air to breathe.

A big wet secret has its own, rich linguistic world, where the virtues of prose, such as observation, characters and a sense of the structure of the world, are united under the stars of a sense of irony:

“In passing, my mother tells us that if you buy me jewelry, it must be pure gold, I have a nickel allergy. I wonder what a shame it is to live on a small salary and get a rash from something cheap.”

Book is extravagant in his linguistic framework, the boy narrator is serious, solemn and funny. Crystallization, pursuit of the afterlife, talking to angels, lucid dreaming and thinking about death are his talents.

When the dentist notices 11 incipient holes and erosion, the narrator makes them a hallmark: “When centuries from now I’m found in the mass grave of celebrities, someone will probably shake their head at my teething equipment during excavations, how miserable I must have been, at least I’ll be recognized then”.

The narrator’s son forms a special relationship with the treats that his mother keeps in the cupboards when he stays home alone on the weekends. Over time, the object of the addiction changes. The encounter with alcohol is as intoxicating and wild as the transgenerational shadow that follows it:

“Father’s ghost shouts to me, do you love me at all anymore, and I think in response, I only love you now.” Wet lives in alcohol, when “the same alcohol of different drinks flows inside me”.

The work ends to parties where classmates are addressed by nicknames. At parties, class differences are clearly visible.

The poor live and enjoy life differently than the rich, and they also face death differently, for example already early in life. The narrator’s son is the only one who has lost loved ones at young people’s parties. The work also runs on an auto-fictional surface, the author also lost his father at the age of 13.

“ Hallikainen’s first work was linguistic juice, but the novelty takes the richness even further.

There is still some joy in the work colored by class sadness: it is uncompromising in its language, solid in its structure and yet unforced. The narrator’s son is electric, just like imagination in a world of rags, or as he himself says:

“Imagination is all I have”.

The book is structured of short, episodic songs. Hallikainen’s first work Canyon (2021) was also linguistic juice, but A big wet secret takes wealth even further. Homosexuality, and sexuality more generally, are present in the work, but intertwined with other themes.

It makes me want to compare a book about personal law and a book about structure Iida Rauma For destruction (2022), but the ethos of the works is different: just where Annihilation to run into a rage, is A big wet secret the current more restrained, flowing inexorably towards death rather than rushing towards it.

As a class novel A big wet secret does not produce harsh descriptions mixed with voyeurism. The child narrator’s perception is sensual and concrete, his fears and pleasures are frequent and present.

Social class is in the body and perception of man, and likewise it is fully absorbed into the being.