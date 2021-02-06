Book Review | Niillas Holmberg’s Halla Helle is the Sámi Magic Mountain, where the theorizing debate continues indefinitely

Hardly a minority can suddenly get anything more valuable than a writer whose work hits its time.

Novel

Niillas Holmberg: Halla Helle. Gummerus. 455 s.

Explain to keep, and Niillas Holmberg hooks up as a tool a young man from southern Finland who settles in Utsjoki as a librarian and wants to get acquainted with the essence of Sámi.

He has already read a lot on the subject and is reading more all the time. But getting to know people and gradually rooting in the ground, some sort of side sensation, proves to be an even more significant method than knowledge.

The essential lesson of getting to know and even helpfully learning the same wavelength with the indigenous people is to internalize the fact that the earth and man belong together. In exactly the same way now in Holmberg’s first novel Halla Helle than in his collection of poems last year Sole nature is not the object of the gaze but part of the bloodstream.

As a child, Samu, the son of a priest, has heard a lot about his father from Sámiland. However, he is most strongly drawn to the north by the primitive ite artist Elle Hallala, who has gained a reputation even in the south and uses the artist name Halla Helle.

Love for Elleen is love for Sámi and love for Sámi is love for Elleen. If and when you solve the mystery of a woman, you also solve the Sámi riddle. And vice versa.

Nothing out of the ordinary however, there is no question of a love novel: eroticism Halle Helle ignores, and in ethnography it wrinkles.

The core of the essence of the earth, the people, and the woman hints at its deepest essence in the name of the latter already: cold and hot at the same time. Rejective and inviting. Enigmatic and clear.

As the son of his philosophy and psychology, Samu knows dualism, but now faces the duality of everyday life, who walks on his own feet, prefers to isolate himself in the fell, fish and berry rather than art.

Surrounding – and within the natives – is a country that lives in the past, in mythologies and traditions, but still travels on a snowmobile brought by modernization. How do you fit your own inland and fell wind farms into the sacred places of the fell?

That’s the puzzle.

In colonialization the lives of some are decided by others. Now these one, few, and people on the far north side of the artificially drawn state border should be able to decolonize (which is a word very often repeated in the novel). Hamletin by modifying the phrase “To have or not to have rights”, such as Halla Helle swing.

But when the natives already disagree with each other on many issues. Who is the arsonist in Metsähallitus’ cabin after all?

Above and beyond politics, a novel rises in the novel. Elle sends Sam a note in which she has recorded her seemingly incomprehensible dreams at first. Except for the beloved Elle is a patient who Samun must eventually dive out of psychosis like the ancient Heeros maiden’s dead leg, wins for life.

Thus, more frequent names in Samu’s thoughts and conversations are more common than samulipaula brushes, vaulting lakes, and jackal cellists. Sigmund Freud and Carl Gustav Jung – surreptitiously, covertly, or know of any magical connection, even with Ellen’s dogs. Everything when connected to everything.

At least one thing is certain: no stereotype of the South fits the Sámi of Holmberg.

Thus, the hands are Sámi Magic mountain, which lends From Thomas Mann at least that philosophical debate, diagnosis, art theories, and the torsion of knowledge and faith, among others, can continue indefinitely in the drugs of snow, mist, and altitude. Take and eat. You will not find another such table setting.

Does it feel Halla Helle sometimes exhausting?

Yes.

What about the experience of being enriched?

Absolutely. It’s hard to imagine that a minority could suddenly get anything more valuable than a writer whose work resonates over time. Surprising golden veins and other riches of the soil when it is better to keep only your own information, so as not to create bigger, inevitably corrupt rushes of the general population.