Book Review | Needless to imagine that a wounded mother and a poisoned daughter would never go smoothly

Norwegian writer Vigdis Hjorth is a respected disruptor in the entertainment world of the great reconciliation tales. He writes again about the mother-daughter relationship.

Novel

Vigdis Hjorth: Is the mother dead (Er mor død). Katriina Huttunen, Finland. S&S. 367 s.

The protagonist envies animals. He has heard that animals living close together inevitably become attached to each other, while in his own case, the childhood home went very differently. So between people.

What she heard is not quite true, but it still reflects the amount of despair, grief and bitterness of Johanna, who is already in her sixties. The so-called close relationships in themselves in a well-off family weighed on the child’s injuries from which he never recovers. The mother, the midwife, from whom the daughter long awaited understanding and acceptance, was especially weighed.

When Johanna, as a young student, saw an opportunity to start life as she feels, she left everything like a knife, cutting everything, and set out on a new man’s journey behind the ocean.

At the latest, when the paintings of Johanna, who gradually rose to fame as a painter in the United States Child and mother 1 and 2 hung in exhibitions at a prestigious gallery in Oslo, the mother and daughter of the story die completely for each other.

That should not be possible. When the parties don’t really even happen anything but … life.

Two years then Vigdis Hjorthin (b. 1959) novel Hereditary factors gratified the childhood of four already middle-aged siblings and the relationship with their parents. The voice was of a daughter whose story is unwilling to be heard.

The still life is repeated Katriina Huttusen in a new translation Is the mother dead.

Johanna returns to Oslo and to her surprise calls her mother. I guess some solution should be found when the mother seems to be already 85 years old. But the mother does not answer, and the sister merely commands the culprit of the break to stay away: what you did not respect your parents.

So Johanna speculates, argues and dialogue inside her own head, shouting into a well where only an echo answers.

In addition, he begins to spy on his mother. Can anything good be followed by ridiculous and tragic sneaking in the corners of a mother’s home?

The most intense as in a therapy session Is the mother dead bites into the root causes that excite the child with powerless rage. When left untreated, it becomes a permanent companion and is activated by even small stimuli for the rest of its life. Certainly.

The session is haunting. Touching the wound hurts.

But it is touching.

Here’s why:

“If the one who has done evil to you dies or the one to whom you have done evil dies before you have spoken to each other because you have never spoken to others properly because the seriousness of life and the demanding life have never been topics of conversation, it is probably worse, stone putting on the burden as if you had talked to each other, understood each other to the extent possible for man. Such a discussion might reduce irrelevance, aimlessness, and while there is not much that is in human power, within human reach, this is. ”

The plot in the work is only thin. Hjorth writes reports and little dissertations one after another. They are devoured hungry like an explorer of an unknown tantrum for miles. A trip to the frosty side of the emotional world freezes. In the era of autofiction, Hjorth shows the steeled power of fiction.

Most Johanna has been hurt by the mother’s continued role. Instead of encountering, she retreated and hid behind the hollow sayings and the will of the dominant husband.

She has had a reason, and her daughter is gradually getting an idea of ​​them. Since the victim is not helped by the fact that harm has been done to another, Johanna feels that she has already absorbed the poison in her breast milk.

So no comedy novel is this novelty of Vigdis Hjorth either. The past weighs, both, but the accounts can in no way be leveled and start breathing normally.

In the entertainment world of the great reconciliation tales, Hjorth stands out as a distracted, disturbing troublemaker. Humanity includes grief.

Perhaps the protagonist of the work has heard just right, and the animals should be envied. They may kill, but blindly hate only a human being.