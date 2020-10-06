Book Review | Nazanine Hozar’s debut novel wants to explain the whole spectrum of Iran through the experiences of an orphan girl

In Iran, the need for change has been simmering in everyday life for a long time, and it is its novel that makes it burningly real.

Novel

Nazanine Hozar: Aria. Hilkka Pekkanen, Finland. Big Dipper. 431 s.

Iran is often a two-variable country for us. First there was the Shah, then the Islamic Revolution. Both forms of government have been able to suppress the people, the latter even worse.

Residing in Canada Nazanine Hozarin the debut novel approaches the subject above all on a daily basis and from the street level. It takes the homes of the poor and the rich, the bazaar, the mosque. Most often the experiencer is the orphaned girl Aria and later also her friends.

From Iran also said a few years ago Sahar Delijanin novel Children of the Jakaranda tree. It focused on the post-revolutionary period, arrests and prisons, and starred children. As if there was a division of labor between Delijan and Hozar: Hozar now tells us, from the perspective of children and young people, how the revolution was ended.

His novel Aria namely, it opens the Iranian population like a motley fan, where colors often melt together. Different nationalities and religions meet, sometimes mix.

Aria grows up in the care of a Catalan surrogate mother and a kind-hearted surrogate father. The latter just has to be a lot out of work. He chases soldiers from side to side and stays on the opium hook.

Hozar transports his protagonist from poor southern Tehran to the rich north. In between, he shows colorful street views, the palaces of the bazaar and the Shah district.

Of these no matter the orphan girl is thrown. From that premise, grows a stubborn, cunning and wise girl who does not allow herself to be underestimated, even throws a pot in her face.

This is what happens to a woman who is revealed to be a Jew when Aria follows her to the synagogue. Aria has been sent to her family to teach children to read as part of a mysterious charity program.

In the end, Aria is already a young woman when the Islamic revolution arrives. Ayatollah expelled to Paris Khomeinin speeches are beginning to circulate, and he is expected to be the savior of the earth in various ideological groups.

Between it’s hard to keep up with what each of Aria’s friends think. Admittedly, this is also the case in real life: a person may swing according to impulses or go on to follow a set. Hozar also sheds light on the motives of many of his people based on hard experiences.

Some people are still left with riddles or clues. Like a boy who helped a foster mother mistreated a girl and ends up being executed. Before that, he missed and sought Aria for years

Hozar seems to stress that unrealized encounters erupt in the wrong direction, even as an onslaught of the Revolutionary Guard.

Ajatollan the rise to power is also apt for Westerners to show how the leader wraps the troops with false promises. However, the need for change has been simmering in everyday life for a long time, and it is its novel that makes it burningly real.

To some extent, the novel also highlights Iran’s long history, shedding old myths and gods. Admittedly, there are only remnants of the Zarathustralism of Aria’s second breeding family.

The will to show all the layers of the earth divides the novel into unnecessarily many lines. Especially at the end, Hozar reaches for a powerful narrative, even at the risk of people being wrapped together already enslaving credibility.