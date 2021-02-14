Book Review | Much can be learned from the dream of surrealism throughout the 20th century – André Breton’s carefully edited Selected Poems is an important work

Art and politics made no difference in Breton’s life and thinking.

Poems

André Breton: A dream on the sandy beaches. Selected Poems (Dans les Sables du Rêve. Poèmes choisis). Compiled and translated by Janne Salo. Frog. 377 s.

French author André Breton (1896–1966) seldom managed to be where it happened, whether it was art or politics — for him, there was no difference between the two.

The surreal movement founded by Breton was influenced by a huge number of the most important artists and writers of the 20th century. From Picasso Daliin and Aragonist Batailleen. Then Breton, also called the “Pope,” separated each in turn.

Many turns of the 20th century were concentrated in Breton life.

In 1937, he spent time as a revolutionary leader in exile Lev Trotsky with Mexico and in 1940, while fleeing the Nazi regime itself, integrated into New York’s art life. On his return journey, Breton traveled to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where his voodoo-inspired surrealism lectures inspired locals to strike.

Although Breton sought writing to change people’s consciousness – “reality” was for him a prison – and at the same time the whole world, is Janne Salon nicely translated Selected poems difficult to read as political literature. For those accustomed to the straightforward penning of our time, the poems move in very special spheres, firing like a series of connections between distant things.

Andre Breton (1896-1966) photographed in 1966.­

Breton’s poems have previously received very little attention in Finland: only Philippe Soupaultin with auto-typed early Magnetic fields (1920, Savukeidas 2013) has been published as a separate work before the new comprehensive selection.

Here Breton is especially known From his first surreal manifesto, novels Nadja and Crazy love and the subconsciously created automatic writing technique, which has inspired many Finnish writers as well.

Surreal methods are indeed approachable and universal compared to some of the more academic types of experimental writing. From last year Tommi Liimatan biographical work Rollosta an interesting example of the flourishing of surrealism can be found in Rovaniemi in the 1990s.

At the heart of Breton’s project was the unification of opposites in an unexpected way, a so-called objective coincidence, which the poet saw as a more accurate description of reality than everyday life. The most famous role model for this was the poet Comte de Lautréaumontin (1846-1870) design:

“Beautiful as a casual encounter between a sewing machine and an umbrella at the operating table”.

Expressed in self-intentionally complex sentence structures, these encounters in Breton’s 1920s production in particular are so full that he already feels like a little one-trick pony:

“It is also a forced labor institution with as light wall openings / a book on the girl’s knees / Now it is closed and starving for future suffering / in the whirlpools of a sudden sea,” Breton poems in a classic work Earth earth, and it is by no means self-evident what “it” is.

Sigmund Freudin and Karl Marxin combining theories in the field of art did not bring Breton automatic acceptance in either camp. Freud was appalled by the surreal glorification of madness by the surrealists and the rejection of the therapy process.

Marxist literary scholar Georg Lukács in turn, saw the movement as a capitalist project of revitalizing the imagination of the individual, which failed to say anything about objective reality, let alone the material conditions of class society.

However, the Surrealists made both Freud and Marx and many others sexier and tabloid-capable than they otherwise would have been. In a way, they were the first pop artists to shape 20th century iconography and pave the way for, for example, beat literature and the hippie movement.

When Breton met the blows of reality, his poems feel more like an escape from reality than about dealing with the real situation. An example of this in the selection is an extensive poem written in Marseille on the eve of exile Fata Morgana (1940), which takes its name from Mediterranean fabrics.

The poem is the best of the work, but nothing Guernica it is not. In Nazi rule, Breton was particularly disturbed by “restrictions on poetic freedom”. While the analysis is undoubtedly correct, it is also concise: as if the poet’s expression were the greatest victim of dictatorship.

A comprehensive series for the Frog edition, which published beat classics in the 21st century, Breton is a truly natural addition to the catalog and series of cultural works.

As a poet, he is not in a series of previous installations Charles Baudelairen (Evil flowers 2011, Finnish Antti Nylén) and Arthur Rimbaudin (Collected works 2012, Finnish Einari Aaltonen) level, but due to the great influence of Breton, this high-quality publication is important.

What is especially great is that, like Baudelaire, the poems are also included in the original language. It turns out that Koski has favored a very literal translation, so in Finnish the text copies and sips instead of a smoother cadence of the original text. Both work.

Selected poems the relationship between the abundant references and the preface to Breton is admirable and, at most critical, benevolent, and the unfortunate details go unmentioned.

When the art of opposites became an ideology, the imprint was often ugly. As is well known, Breton was sharply homophobic because there was no way he could accept that someone could love “like”. Breton collected (and at times also stole) indigenous art, opposed colonialism but benefited from its raids.

The mystification of a woman in a surreal movement, in turn, led to a situation in which, in the words of a translator, “a symbolic woman elevated to a fetish and divided into parts” replaced a woman as a creator and actor.

However, the strongest cry of Surrealists at the moment is the few women in the movement. Publishers, next publish a writer-visual artist Leonora Carrington works.