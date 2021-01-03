Book Review | More Mad Max than Blade Runner – In Sampo Sihvola’s debut collection, who started his career as a stage poet, nature poems threaten outsider romance

The dystopia of Sampo Sihvola’s promising debut collection is more Mad Max than Blade Runner.

Poems

Sampo Sihvola: Difficult millennial routes. Jaw. 63 s.

Climate change and biodiversity loss are current problems that will worsen in the future. However, paying attention to them makes one look at the past, as both climate research and evolutionary biology deal with incomprehensibly long time spans and dig up material on soil deposition.

Sampo Sihvolan the debut work, which represents a new natural poem, is squeezed from the very beginning between the vast past and the seemingly short-lived future: “I go to the village / devotional environment / dinosaur pen – // I store water in bright / buckets like memories”.

The collection features a bunch of clichés of outsider poetry. Beat-spiritual intoxication of substance abuse, glorification of simple life and self-sufficiency, and manaving of capitalist society, but on the other hand resistance and transcendence of commercial logic through romantic soul partnership.

Familiar step signs On awkward millennial routes however, there is a fresh-feeling, capable poetic voice. One of its hallmarks is the occasional rejection of the individualistic self and the imagination of various me-shaped collectives, sometimes also passive.

“Let’s breathe the biggest tea ceremony of our time / the best flavors from all over the world / poured into our big tipping,” Sihvola describes the everyday life detached from the late capitalist, craftsmanship and survival. “We” can, depending on the poem, mean two people, humanity, or something in between.

Sihvola is part of a millennial generation that made its debut in 2020 and has already made a name for itself as poets who have appeared before.

By looking Elsa Töllin feminist color fireworks Fun Primavera collection and on the other hand Juho Kuusen Permitted place to lick The colloquial enslavement of the work can be said, at least, that good stage poets have no common aesthetics or way of making books. Sihvola is a minimalist compared to his colleagues, in whose texts the feeling of space is more important than filling it or being in it.

The emptiness of the page is emphasized by the solution to omit punctuation and capital letters.

As a critic, I sometimes find myself spinning individual word choices in poems, which says they are almost irresistible. The collection still lacks a final twist that would separate it from the tradition of beat-spirited outsider romance into its own object. The potential for this lies in strange language images, such as the path that is a “stamped statue,” as well as in boldly cross-world parallels.

I especially love the contrasts between small and large, where the immediate everyday experience is strangely grounding: “the brightest flame burns on the horizon / millions of fossils die again // in the stairwell I smell / ordinary tomato sauce”. But what would an unusual sauce smell like?

As a performer Sihvola is a mummy place turned inwards on ambient backgrounds, which has worked well in conveying the nuances of the poems and made it possible to immerse yourself in the slow text even in a live situation. The book also has a nice apocalyptic but not completely hopeless atmosphere, which I remember from Sihvola’s gig.

Her dystopia is more Mad Maxia than Blade Runneria, a state of the world where there are only remnants of modern technology and no instructions for use. Technology may seem to dominate the world, but Sihvola sees that it is already just a loud dwarf scaring out the basics: “I see my cottage / how the highway splits the field // it’s a trivial part of the field / cars scary at their rally speed”.