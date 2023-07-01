Book review | Mira Eskelinen describes what kind of “test” you have to pass to correct your gender

Mira Aurelia Eskelinen’s debut novel is a documentation of the different stages of transition.

Novel

Mira Aurelia Eskelinen: A hunch. S&S. 223 pp.

author Mira Aurelia Eskelinen in the first autobiographical novel, the main character sits at the reception desk of the transpol and talks about his gender identity over and over again. He calls the situation a “test”.

You have to know exactly when it all started. Must be absolutely coherent, restrained and logical, include suffering in the narrative, but not too much. Mental health problems may be put on the ice shelf, so to speak, in the process of granting a trans diagnosis.

Eskelinen’s novel is a story about transition. It is documenting sometimes in an unnecessarily diary-like way. At the same time, it is vulnerablely open and important because of the rarity of trans stories.

Above all, the novel sets itself up as a counter-narrative to the assumption that transgenderism is always some kind of tragedy. Eskelinen talks about “transjoy”.

It’s about becoming yourself and sexual euphoria when an attractive new but familiar person looks back in the mirror. It is the shared joy and self-expression of the queer community on drag stages. Eskelinen describes all of this vividly, so that the joy is infectious.

Did it start everything from Halloween 2015, when Mira dressed up in a black lace-embellished dress for the first time, put on a wig and make-up?

Or did it start earlier, in Sivar, when she secretly dressed in the dresses of the youth theater costume? Or already as a child, when he wanted to paint his nails and play with barbies?

But he didn’t know. “How could I have known? It’s scary to admit it, because if a transgender person needs to be sure of something, it’s about their gender.”

Eskelinen deals a lot with the narrative pressures associated with an identity that deviates from the so-called gender norm. You have to be able to give “an unbroken testimony of yourself always and everywhere.”

Novel go through the transition stages chronologically but looking back. There is coming out of the closet and its effect on human relationships, the new condition of the body in a world that is also judgmental. The emphasis is still positive. If the main character hears abuse on the street, the praises that come to mind are: “What a beauty!”

The process also includes forming a relationship with the former self. That too is presented as a hidden narrative, that the life of a trans person in the “wrong” gender defined at birth would be nothing but misery and suffering. Mira doesn’t want to think that the 25 years she lived in a man’s body were somehow lost. With Transition, he is more himself.

Linguistically, the work is fluid and often conveys feelings by showing instead of explaining. There is some idleness and repetition in the structure, there were also too many quotes interrupting the narrative for my taste. The writing stays close to everyday life in the same way as, for example Tiina Tuppurainen in queer novels, but sometimes rises to beautiful descriptions.

Hunch is a growth story that avoids clichés and questions the rules of the story. For example, transition is not given a clearly defined end point that can be achieved with surgical procedures. As is typical of Queer literature, it aims to overturn all kinds of stark truths and boxes:

“My past is double-exposed, happened (because otherwise I wouldn’t be here) and forged (because otherwise Mira wouldn’t be here), drawn with a ruler and swirls of smoke, tendrils and bedrock, unchanging and endlessly shapeable.”