Book Review | Minna Eväsoja met her mentor during her studies in Tokyo – The information book tells about a subject that is also history in modern Japan

Minna Evasoja: Sensei. As a student in Kyoto. Rubber. 348 pp.

Cherry trees will soon bloom in Helsinki’s Roihuvuori like in old Japanese woodcuts.

But a connoisseur of Japan, Minna Evasoja says in his latest information book Sensei. As a student in Kyotothat transience, changeability and transience touch Japanese people more deeply than cherry blossoms in full bloom.

According to publisher information Sensei is already Eväsoja’s fourth informational book about Japanese culture. Thirty scientific articles on femininity, harmony, and beauty can be found under her name on the University of Helsinki’s research portal.

There is always a pond in a Japanese garden. Water repels evil and symbolizes purity. It’s most beautiful when the moon peeking through a gap in the clouds lingers for a while on the surface of the pond. So the moon must be empty, not full.

According to Japanese aesthetics, perfection is not beautiful, balancing Korean and rugged is.

The further The more I read Eväsoja’s work, the clearer it becomes how little I know about Japanese culture. Blackberries has of course been read and sushi eaten. But they are just drops.

Eväsoja compares Japanese culture to a huge iceberg, the most significant of which lies beneath the surface. In the 1990s, he studied tea art in Kyoto.

For his doctorate, Eväsoja defended his thesis at the University of Helsinki on the topic “the aesthetic-philosophical aspects of rugged beauty in tea art”. However, an academic career did not open up in Finland due to various austerity measures.

At home, however, the researcher was held back by his spouse and children. She trained as a nurse.

Sensei. As a student in Kyoto – in Eväsoja tells about his trip to Tokyo to lecture about a Finnish counseling center.

On the same trip, just before the corona years, he met 85-year-old Sensei, his mentor, master and instructor during his studies. The information book is like a double biography of a teacher and a student.

Sensei is a distant teacher and a close friend at the same time. Manners and politeness strictly regulate interactions. Private life is kept quiet.

That’s why Evasoja doesn’t call the man by his name, but only sensei, but writes the general name with a capital letter to respect his teacher.

Sensei called a female student who once came from Finland as a “snow woman” or a “white snake”. The names come from Japanese mythology and are related to strangeness and danger.

They also refer to a being who guards the jewel of knowledge.

Eväsojja was once lucky to have an honorable sensei as his instructor. In his book Almost a geisha (2016) he states that there are also other types of sensei who exploit their students.

Eväsojan’s Sensei is like a turtle that has long ago retreated under its shell, beyond the reach of music, movies and smartphones. She loves gardens, flower arranging, tea ceremonies, poetry.

A learned person is not a specialist but a wide-ranging soul of beauty.

The likes of Sensei masters are a thing of the past even for modern Japanese, admits Eväsoja.

However, he wants to tell his Sensei’s story, because soon originals like him can only be found in books.

Eväsoja paints times and customs with fine precision sometimes with a thin brush and sometimes with a broad brush. In places, however, reading is disturbed by repetition and getting stuck in details.

Maybe then it’s about the Japanese thoroughness, that superficiality that the tea bag steeper can’t stand.

The most interesting the work is about Sensei’s pedagogy. The teacher is an authority and at the same time a pilot on the way to the student’s independent thinking. Learning always starts with listening and watching.

In detail, Evasoja tells, among other things, how Sensei taught to look at details from the 1610s Kanõ Naganobun from screen painting Fun under the cherry blossoms.

The viewer felt the wind on his skin and heard laughter in his ears. Learn to rejoice under the cherry trees.