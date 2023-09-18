Book review | Miki Liukkonen’s last novel was finally published – according to the critic, the work is excellent and surprisingly funny

Miki Liukkonen arranged for his readers an excellent start, which offers clear and consciously obscure thoughts, linguistic talent and familiar liukkoisms.

Novel

Miki Liukkonen: Guest space. WSOY. 554 pp.

In July passed away Miki Liukkonen was an exceptional factor in domestic literature.

The Oulu-born writer’s public figure had a brisk arrogance, the kind that has mostly been seen in Finland Markku in Eskeline In the late 1980s. There was also a cover for big speeches. In 12 years, three poetry collections and five novels were born. Liukkonen has received recognition for his first work, White poems (2011), since – right on topic.

Liukkonen represents a rare literary tradition in Finland that is generally valued by other writers and academic researchers: postmodern maximalism.

Its most famous names are the Americans Thomas Pynchon and David Foster Wallace. Both appear in Liukkonen’s novels, Don DeLillo alongside. Apart from Liukkonen, the tradition is maintained in Finland, really Jaakko Yli-Juonikas.

In 2017, Liukkonen wrote to Parnasso Manifesto of New Literature. It says that Finnish literature is still not experimental enough.

The Manifesto can be considered Liukkonen’s literary program. In the same year, a maximalist novel was published O, after which Liukkonen has been on “everyone’s” lips. There were 858 pages. Four years later, there were over a thousand pages Life: Preface.

Liukkonen’s novels require as many pages as there are in them, there are even a thousand of them, his publisher Samuli Knuuti writes in his essay (HS 9.9.). Elsewhere, Knuuti says that Liukkonen is skilled at describing everything.

I would add that he doesn’t roll with the masses, but creates miniature worlds with colorful details.

O pictures information bombarded world and its survivors. Life: Preface again asks who I am in a time where it is increasingly difficult to grasp the minute. Both of them repeat the idea that the assumption of free will is fogging. People are guided by great, external forces.

Other hallmarks of the author, liukkoisms, can be recognized in the novels.

Talking is pointless because the message doesn’t get through, but you can’t stop talking either – this is it Samuel Beckett. People are separate from each other, but still connect somehow.

Existence is a constant doubt, and for good reason. You have to be really in the yard if you imagine that things are resting on a solid foundation.

Central Liukkosism: Obsessions. Reality cannot be controlled, but an obsessive person tries to control even a small part of it.

The compulsion to control goes so far that it becomes funny. If you’ve read Liukko without laughing properly, you haven’t read him at all.

Liukkonen the written program has come to an end. What kind of departure has he arranged for us?

Hierthy in tone, excellent in quality.

The number of pages has shrunk to half of the previous work, you can manage the whole better. Various ingredients are combined with the old model.

Guest mode includes self-destruction, roguelike story, psychedelic thriller, essay-like reflection, eye-rolling tricks. The book contains clear and consciously obscure thoughts, obscure actions clearly told.

Jussi Karjalainen the sophisticated cover achieves the interweaving of brightness and darkness very well.

Liukkonen is linguistically gifted. Even from the guest room there are brave phrases like “perhaps a person is looking for this all his life; the biggest possible worry is to find yourself before death.”

The language really gets out of hand in sections where things are just listed. Sloths on methamphetamines, a racist doo-wop band from Denmark, plasticine animated versions From Schindler’s List. Such a page of three. The perfume smells like a hangover Kaija from Saariahofrom polished computer keys and candied nettles.

Imaginary lists are soluble isms.

From before instead, we now focus on just one character, Ren Dawn. He is a 33-year-old inventor living on inheritance money, who just hasn’t invented anything yet.

Ren meets Anneli, who becomes the man’s obsession. He is “disappointed in love connections and trusts in persecutory loving.” Ren follows the woman to a Mexican tourist destination and stops at the lobby bar for a drink.

Followed by a drunken Finnish woman, “frightened by the focal point of the fever whore.” Ren collapses. The episode is the most intense in the book.

The book also has more hilarious tones. Ren gets to know a swindler manager who looks like a circus director and a drug addict who has been told that she is turning into her own sister and needs hormone treatments.

The main characters are really messed up, just in different ways. Guest mode is a vortex: a spiral is followed by another spiral, houretta houre. Towards the end, everything gets more and more chaotic.

Me too is just as sloppy, sloppy. This is basically what the novel is about. “Everyone is a stranger to each other,” the book says.

Guest space also means being a stranger to yourself, being next to yourself. Ren’s guest is Tel, another main character. Tel has built an obsession with Ren. He eavesdrops on Ren’s therapy sessions and photographs his apartment.

Gradually, Tel turns into Ren. Guest mode is a variant of the double creature myth. The theme manifests inventively, for example, in the narrator’s voices.

Tel is a writer. His work is similar to Liukkonen’s work, but if you read the work only looking for similarities, you will be lost. Liukkonen blurs the line between his own public figure and cultural references.

For example, quotes have been interspersed among Teli’s illusionless thoughts From Louis-Ferdinand Céline and Successionfrom the series. It is the French writer Céline who seems to be a major influence on the novel.

Life the basic element is disappointment. Ren’s and Teli’s thoughts are outbursts of frustration with other people and themselves:

“His inner life was somehow halfway, (…) one big halfway point. He wasn’t even disappointed but incompletely disappointed. And therefore disappointed in the half of his own disappointment.”

Disappointment is not treated submissively, however, but with a bit of humor.

At the end, what remains is a grinning smile of a grinning cat in the dark.