Book review | Mikhail Shishkin warned about Putin’s Russia before anyone else, now he wrote a defense speech for culture

Book review|A Russian emigrant writer reflects on the importance of art and literature in resisting tyranny.

17.9. 18:00

Nonfiction book

Mikhail Shishkin: Anger and Beauty. Writings about war, art and the idea of ​​Russia. Finland: Vappu Orlov and Sirpa Hietanen. WSOY. 210 pp.

Still? the day will come when the Russian language will be remembered for the beauty it created and not only Vladimir Putin and as the language of war criminals, Mikhail Shishkin ponders.

Mihail Šiškin (b. 1961), a multi-awarded emigrant writer, came to the attention of the masses here as well last year at the latest. At that time, his book explaining Russia and its pain points appeared in Finnish War or peace. Writings from Russia and the West.

Šiškin’s book, which was already written in 2019, has been a worldwide success due to its timeliness and clarity. It stood out from numerous other works published in recent years, which have also tried to explain Russia.

The writer living in Switzerland had been warning the world about Putin’s Russia for a long time before the threat was finally awakened.

Now Šiškin is back with a new book. His writings, published in different countries and media over the past ten years, have been compiled into a collection of essays Anger and Beauty. Writings about war, art and the idea of ​​Russia.

Novelty Russia continues to explain why War or peace remained. This time, Šiškin leads the reader to the work, life and thinking of well-known Russian artists, considering the importance of art and literature in resisting tyranny.

“ Putin has sickened the soul of the Russian people like Hitler did to the German people.

The book opens up the relationship of several, mostly male writers, with the state, those in power and the revolution, reflects on the landscape of Putin’s soul, the similarities between Nazi Germany and modern Russia, and the role of the Russian Orthodox Church in justifying the war.

The oldest of the writings in the collection were published right after Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, the most recent last May.

When reading texts that are still current, one cannot help but wonder how alert Šiškin has been regarding the direction of his homeland – and how the warnings echoed on deaf ears for years.

“Who would listen to a writer”, is what Russian writer Mihail Šiškin, who has lived in Switzerland for a long time, said about his warnings. He also visited Helsinki in January 2023.

Secondwhose warnings were lost in the wind, is a writer who warned Germans about the Nazis Thomas Mann. Mann’s writings are still amazingly relevant today.

Putin has sickened the soul of the Russian people like Hitler did to the German people, Šiškin says. According to him, Russian cultured people today can better understand what Mann and other German intellectuals once had to experience.

Šiškin uses Mann’s letters to show the similarities between Nazi Germany and modern Russia. It can be done by just changing the word “Germany” to the word “Russia”. The chapter is the most impressive in the book.

Russia is a country where the progress of history has stopped, Šiškin writes.

In his attitude from war to silence Šiškin has already been very clear before. “Staying silent means supporting the aggressor,” he stated in his article, which was published in Helsingin Sanomat shortly after Russia launched its major attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

Šiškin believes in his straightforward classic authors. He is convinced that if the writers were still alive today, all of them – except one – would be standing up to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Even in modern Russia, artists have spoken out about the horrors that happened in Ukraine, such as the one who was sentenced to prison and later released in a prisoner exchange Sasha Skotshilenko.

In anger and beauty Šiškin returns to pointing an accusing finger at his compatriots. “You can wash away dirt and sweat, but how can you wash away silence?”

Putin’s Russian barbarism can only be fought with the means of culture, Šiškin argues. For him, only art, literature and culture can create bridges that unite people after the war and overcome hatred.

When the time comes, artists and cultural people will be at the forefront of building bridges, Šiškin believes.

Anger and beauty is a guaranteed Shishkin for those who are interested in a deeper understanding of Russia. Above all, however, the book is a speech in defense of art, culture and free thinking, and as such is quite topical even in today’s Finland.

The author has worked at HS’s foreign department and at the Finnish representative office in Russia.