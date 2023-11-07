Book review | Middle-class Finns don’t understand what kind of life women who end up in prison live – Sonja Saarikoski’s work is shocking

Nonfiction book

Sonja Saarikoski: Female prisoners. Bridge. 399 pp.

“Major some of the women in the prison come from a world where becoming a perpetrator or victim of a crime is only a matter of time. That’s a world many middle-class people never see.”

This is how to write Sonja Saarikoski in his work Female prisoners.

The pages of the book open up a view of the childhood, youth and adult life of female prisoners. The sight is inconsolable.

Many of the women in the book have a background in child protection, experience with bullying, drug addiction and mental health problems. Violence in its various forms has often been present in women’s lives since early childhood.

Some of them find it hard to imagine that there are people who have never experienced violence.

The stories in the book are in line with Finnish and Nordic research on female prisoners.

Women’s the experiences with different authorities, social work, the police, the legal system and prisons are strikingly negative.

They have experienced being taken into custody, discrimination, bullying, inappropriate and disrespectful treatment, repeated stripping, being transferred from different institutions and foster families to another, isolation, rough handling and violence.

It is shocking that the most vulnerable in society still do not feel that they receive help and protection when they seek it.

The book can fit however, also good encounters with the authorities. At the moment of release Sabrina bought a card for Vanaja’s staff, on which he wrote the following:

“Thank you for everything, the entire spiritual municipality of Vanaja. It was a good place to be, grow and develop as a person. Many good memories remain in my heart from my time here. Special thanks to the people who took care of my affairs, more expensive than gold. With love, Sabrina, a released prisoner.”

Female prisoners is a genre of narrative non-fiction, where real events are narrated in a narrative, fictional style. The strength of the genre can be seen in the book, where women’s own voices can be heard. Through direct quotes, women’s experiences reach the reader’s emotions in a completely different way than when dressed in official language.

“ Saarikoski succeeds without falling into social porn.

Saarikoski is did a tremendous job, and it shows in the book. He has said that he has spent a lot of time with the women being interviewed over several years. The first interview for the book Paula with was made in October 2020.

In addition, Saarikoski has interviewed numerous experts in the field of criminal sanctions and child protection, as well as experts with experience.

Saarikoski has also obtained child protection documents, court records, epicrisis and preliminary investigation materials. Found at the Hämeenlinna office of the National Archives Ista Laitinen the petitions connect today’s female prisoners to the historical continuum.

Sonja Saarikoski in the family meeting room of Hämeenlinna prison.

The writing process in the background you can see the effort to bring out the power structures of society and free people from their shackles. Saarikoski succeeds in this without falling into social porn.

The power structures of society are shed light on factual information sprinkled in between the stories of female prisoners, for example on the history of punishment and prison care, legislation, criminology and social policy and social work.

Female prisoners the connection to today’s social policy and government program adds relevance. The book is part of the existing knowledge base on the fact that making families with children in a weaker position miserable does not bring welfare, does not reduce crime and does not increase savings.

Saarikoski’s work offers food for thought for professionals who encounter people with criminal and substance abuse backgrounds in their work. A middle-class reader who has lived in safety becomes painfully aware of his own privileged position – a life where he can trust other people and that he is met with good intentions.

This insight would also resonate with those practicing criminal and social policy.

The female prisoners are only in the last few decades have started to receive the attention they deserve in research and official reports.

The most significant of these are Female prisoner report (2020). The report was also prepared by the prison director interviewed in Saarikoski’s book Kaisa Tammiwho has done pioneering work on behalf of female prisoners despite the strong headwinds.

It has been repeatedly found that the rights and needs of female prisoners have been neglected, and the Criminal Sanctions Institute has not been in a hurry to correct the identified deficiencies.

“ The book shows that good and bad can live in the same person.

We inquired for this book review, thoughts on Saarikoski’s book also from a couple of former female prisoners. They have appreciated that their story is finally being told the way they think it is.

The book shows that good and evil can live in the same person – the same person can be both the perpetrator and the victim. This is perhaps the most important message of Saarikoski’s book. It challenges the reader to examine his own thinking. Are you able to admit that it can depend on quite a few things which way your life path takes you?

For many women throughout history, it has been just a matter of chance whether they have ended up under the rug or in prison at the end of a violent relationship.

The book on the pages Snare make a wish: “I want that kind of dignity.”

This should not be a wish but a reality for both Paula and the other women in the book.

Saarikoski Female prisoners sheds light on the difficult, complex reality that a civilized society should be able to deal with even in the case of criminals.

Maria Normann is a criminologist and lecturer in social work at Laurea.

Riikka Kanervo is a lecturer in social affairs at Laurea and the developer of the gender-sensitive rehabilitation project that supports breaking away from crime.