Book review | Matti Hagelberg is building his own universe from comics, this year already two publications

Matti Hagelberg uses everything from cultural fields as material for his cartoons.

Comics

Matti Hagelberg: Ruris Futurum. Kreegah Bundolo. 48 pp.

Matti Hagelberg: Left 2 rot. Le Dernier Cri. 36 pp.

Finland one of the most prominent artists Matti Hagelberg published his first comic book in 1992. BEM– booklet was still small, but since then Hagelberg has been building his own universe.

Especially big works like Kekkonen (2004), Silvia Regina (2010) or monumental Läskimoose (2021) are certainly independent, but they also have points of convergence with each other and others – and BEMsequence numbers of the series.

Each of them took years to make, but Läskimoesen after nine years of work, Hagelberg's pace has intensified. Last fall, he published two books, Seven years in bed and The ancient faith of the Finnish people.

Two new publications have already appeared this year. Ruris Futurum is BEM 27. and Left 2 rot a silkscreen book published by the French Le Dernier Cri, Hagelberg's seventh.

Le Dernier Cri (last shout) is an art brut-inspired and experimental underground workshop. Left 2 rot and the other Hagelberg books it publishes are not narrative like the comics.

Left 2 rot is a collection of pictures drawn by Hagelberg literally with his left hand, copies of the nostalgic imagery of popular culture. There are especially a lot of children's cartoons, Disney characters, Kivisi and Sorasi, Nakke Nakuttaji and others.

The rugged drawings are nicely printed on cardboard. Contradiction is characteristic of the production of Le Dernier Cri. Hagelberg's silkscreen books are not included BEMseries.

Maybe they're more finger exercise than actual comics. Hagelberg is known for his cartoons drawn on scratchboard, but in art books published in France, he draws in other styles.

In Ruris Futurum Hagelberg partially returns From Läskimoose in the previous style. He drew the 1,480-page epic on jagged, rougher scratchboard than his previous works. The large-scale style sped up the work.

Actually, Hagelberg isn't going back anywhere. Ruris Futurum is a collection From Läskimoose previous works. Some of them are drawn in the old way in detail and sophistication. The style reminds me Gustave Doré the illustrations of the old Masters.

Latin name Ruris Futurum means the future of the countryside. The playful title comes from one story in the book and does not cover all the topics of the work, not even close.

In the title story, Hagelberg mischievously collides the clichés of futuristic technology and rural traditions. With jet engines on tractors and therapists on caged chickens, it becomes clear that the old agrarian way of life is gone and will not return.

In comics image and text work together. There can be cartoons without text, but not without pictures. Hagelberg has always balanced with their legality and broke the rules in his experiments.

For Hagelberg, the text is also a picture. And the text is born from pictures, pictograms. In his experiments, Hagelberg breaks the rules of comics and strives to return to a time before the separation of image and text.

For example Fell Tiger – the story has only text in the box store. However, the screens give it a cartoonish rhythm.

The story reflects on Masa Laakso's nighttime moped ride and encounter with a mysterious mechanic at the intersection of three roads. The story's twisted narrative gimmick is that the missing pictures would solve at least some of the riddles.

In Hagelberg's cartoons, it is often more important how to tell than what to tell.

Fragmented The BEM world is like an image of reality in a broken mirror. In the pieces, the entire culture is reflected in iconic reductions.

Heroes of both popular and high culture interact there, as well as well-known figures from religions, politics and history.

It depends on the general education of the reader, how deep one can dive into Hagelberg's comics. Characters in entertainment comics and movies may seem easy, but even their worlds have layers.

For example, you should know that the name of Hagelberg's alter ego Lauri Kentä is an old 1950s Finnish translation of Clark Kent, the version of the Iron Man. Lex Kekkonen – story, UKK gets the role of Lex Luthor, the opponent of the Man of Steel.

In Ruris Futurum adventurers, among others, a writer Jane Austena classical composer Georg Friedrich Handel and a swimmer Jani Sievinen. That's where staffas, i.e. filler figures that enliven landscape and architectural drawings, are skiing.

You don't have to know everything, but the more you know, the more dimensions of Hagelberg's comics open up. Could there be more intertextual art in the world?

A good example is the one-pager published by Le Dernier Cri as a handsome art poster Tarzan in Dynamic Anatomy. It's where Tarzan and Jesus meet. Hagelberg disgraces both, but Tarzan worse.

The layout of the page imitates By Burne Hogarth classic Tarzan cartoons from the 1940s. The title of the story is borrowed from a drawing guide written by Hogarth.

In the beginning, Tarzan has climbed a tree to see Jesus better. The ruler of the jungle is in the role of Zacchaeus, a sinful publican from the New Testament. But in Hagelberg's version, the encounter immediately turns into a fight in which sins are neither asked for nor forgiven.

For decades the comic is aimed at the ghetto of pop and entertainment. For example, a large part of Finnish comics has been clearly art and not entertainment for at least this century.

In general, popular is considered easy and high culture difficult.

For more than 30 years now, Hagelberg has taken the material of his cartoons as naturally as if there had never been any border fences. He deals with serious issues with wild ideas and sly humor.

Ruris Futurum is small and light for Hagelberg's comic book, but it contains depths that could be created endlessly.

Hagelberg's the accelerated publication pace continues. In autumn, among other things, the first part of the Sinking Ateneum, his next extensive work, will be released.