The novel So beautiful is the land connects to the continuities of antiquity.

Novel

Markku Pääskynen: The country is so beautiful. Oak. 184 p.

Thomas and Maria don’t even head home from a night out at Onni and Aliina’s. The couple disappears. Markku Pääskynen the narrator of the novel, Onni, begins to dig into his memory and the dungeons of Helsinki.

The country is so beautiful is a stylish novel. Pääskynen has explored the dimensions of failure, cruelty and unreliability in his previous productions, and so this time as well.

Onni’s life with Aliina is downright idyllic. Tuomaks and Maria’s wealthy and whimsical lifestyle is a stark contrast to this harmonious, ordinary couple. The country is so beautiful leads somewhere, perhaps astray, and deeper into the smell of stone and iron to which it often refers.

Selfish, the thoughtless Tuomas is the center of the novel, present and absent at the same time. His consciousness penetrates the narrative as dreams tinged with despair. The journey always seems to be going downwards and deeper, like going down.

“The hole I dug yesterday has been filled. I start digging a hole again and I’m constantly hungry. I dig all day again. Evening is coming again. Then I decide to ask mom and dad why I always have to dig.”

Myths, dreams and doubts are layered in Pääskyn’s novel. Tuomas comes from the village of stories, where “no babies were born, no one died”. It seems that the work suggests its reader to use their imagination.

Onni’s memories of Tuomaks always become more cruel. At the same time, his obsession thickens into impenetrability on an incredibly long journey from Saturday morning to Monday night.

This juxtaposes Tuomas and Onni – the name Tuomas means “from two”. Onni hopes to be able to tell about something else, “but no, I have to tell about Tuomas, how Tuomas, what Tuomas, why Tuomas”.

Tuomas makes an impact at the same time from a boisterous and tragic underworld spirit suffering from a god complex. Of course he invests in mining and Russian companies, what else.

When he wants to stay calm, his spell against the darkness begins: “community recovery safety / recycling responsibility sea transport / packaging material resource efficiency paper collection”. Perhaps he is a portrait of the predatory capitalist nouveau riche, and at the same time the culture he benefits from.

Onni thinks about the German-born art historian Aby Warburgwhich was the forerunner of modern art history and visual culture research.

Warburg’s great work was unfinished Mnemosyne-Atlas (1924–29), an image system that follows the continuities of ancient motifs and images around the world. However, Onni is interested in the Warburg library, where the volumes are organized under the concepts of image, word, action and orientation.

No pit need a lot of digging to find out that The country is so beautiful connects precisely to the continuity of antiquity. It is quite rare that in contemporary literature, works that nourish themselves with ancient mythic traditions are met in such a way.

Tuomaks, Maria and their daughter Kertu’s rescue dog bought from Spain is called Escila – Skylla in Finnish. Ovid’s according to Sky had a nymph who ended up as a six-headed dog due to the divine whims of the Strait of Messina.

Escila’s fate in the novel is terrible. A dog that has become rabid is euthanized. Onni and Aliina are suspicious of Tuoma because Allina knows one thing or another through Maria – unpredictability, violence. The child also has symptoms.

A novel after reading, I feel that I too would still have to dig, or rather the novel would dig for me. The country is so beautiful is remarkable in that way. The novel highlights the basic principle of destruction: an instrumental attitude towards the earth and its living things.

The evil twin makes his robbery investments and kicks his rescue dog, while ordinary happiness focuses on good everyday life.

Pääskyn’s eleventh novel is not an ordinary foray into friendship. Rather, it is an Orphic, dark enchantment-sparkling ticket to the underworld.