Book review | Markku Koski dissects Finnish populism and gets a kick out of the topic

Book review|In his collection of essays, Markku Koski reflects on the history of Finnish populists and extreme populists in the world.

24.8. 17:30

Essays

Markku Koski: The ghost of populism. Essays. I’m learning. 155 pp.

Cultural researcherPh.D Markko Koski (b. 1945) has been fluffing the directions of our society for half a century. He is open-minded and independent, cultivating paradoxes and humor. If Koski often observed the publicly visible surface of phenomena, then he was looking for deeper interpretations.

For connoisseurs of populist “lower arts”, hit and pop, all things popular, populists, a gang thirsting to become political stage stars, are the targets. Markko Kosken The specter of populism – work consists of two dozen short essays, in which he separates populism from different sides – in Finland and the world, in history and today.

Populism with its obscurities has been called the shadow of democracy. Koski accepts it, if only specifying the metaphor as a ghost, vaguely shifting from one form to another.

Of course, populism woos “the people”. But a leader must also be found for the group of followers, equipped with “the qualities and abilities that this pale and thin idea needs”. Charisma wouldn’t be a bad thing either.

“That’s where the leader is lacking,” says Koski.

As he noted, pre-populists have been stirring up in Finland before Vennamoa. But the winding path started from Vennamo, at the end of which the current ruling party is waving, the bastards. “I consciously and intentionally took on the role of a clown and a demagogue (inciter of the people) because I had to. There was no other way”, Vennamo has reflected. The party has become more right-wing in half a century, the themes have also changed, but the selection of means remains the same.

Nykypersuja Koski looks good – not so much with changes in the content of politics as in the style of politics. A certain grumpy aggression is always present, but: “That’s where Halla-aho is over cool, Bite as if holding back the disgust, mockery and rage that wells up inside. Where Huhtasaari covers it with a seductive smile, Purra keeps it in check with a snarl.”

Mrs. Frost– the essay analyzes the main points of Purra and Thatcherism in more detail. There is also a role model for Purra, who rejects empathy. “Compassion? That’s not the word I use.” Thatcher snapped out of boredom to his worried assistants.

So what kind of relationship do the government partners, the coalition and the bastards have? “The relationship between lord and rengi”, says Koski, but reciprocally so that populist credibility is also attached to the ideological master.

It is meritorioushow naturally Koski reflects Finnish history and extreme populists in the world. Järi’s one-off doesn’t happen in Finland, we are an integral part of the international current of trends and trends.

Parallels can be drawn from ideological and political history, movies, literature and magazines. With his familiarity, Koski knows how to spot the most surprising bridges of thought. The gaze is still devilishly precise and trained.

Let’s use it as an example Tomorrow they will come -essay in which Beckett’s of the play and Thin & Thick get confused with Sonia and Halla-ahoa happily together. If Soini and Halla-aho are slapstick amateurs, then that text represents a carnival master!

The specter of populism is a very important collection of thoughts. Even if the themes do not lift the mind, the airy, expert handling of the topic gives a sense of vibrancy. The book is relatable and feeds the imagination.

Long time ago Peter von Bagh characterized his colleague Markku Koske: an authentic thinker. Still valid.