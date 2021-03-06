Book Review | Maritta Lintunen responds to the Korona-era travel deficit by taking her short stories to the Eastern Border, her novel to Norway and the Greek Sea

The books respond to the pent-up need for travel during the Korona, but their message is unnecessarily twisted clearly out of iron wire.

Short story and novel

Maritta Lintunen: The Children of Boris. WSOY. 201 p .; Letters from the salt flux. WSOY. 248 s.

In Finnish life behind the eastern border is so diverse that a novel is not enough to describe the subject: a collection of short stories is needed.

Maritta Lintusen The children of Boris specify for many types of cultural exchange on both sides of the border. The whole is a nuanced mosaic, in which the individual stories work too hard to be attractive and distinctive.

Book it seems that short stories can be anchored in a certain milieu and mental landscape, just like in a novel, but Novell ‘s means make it easier to approach the subject from several perspectives with different sounds and exposures.

The central figures are Finns looking for relatives who have disappeared in the war, but also a Ukrainian woman serving them in a café in Käkisalmi, whose family is Stalin transferred to the area after the war.

There is an extroverted marketing manager enthusiastic about Karelian roots, who changes his stadium to a wide Karelian dialect as soon as the border is crossed, and elsewhere Edith Södergranin in the house an eternal student who has visited Raivola, who finds Edith talking to him from behind the grave and urging him to buy a similar dilapidated house.

Short stories marketing may have been hampered by their thematic fragmentation. In a time thirsty for topics, it is not enough for the news that author x has once again written ten short stories.

However, there are gratifying signs in the air that this fast-moving genre is gradually emerging from its publication pit – many of the debut short stories will be published this spring as well.

Maritta Lintunen honorably represents a more traditional family and interpersonal short story Harry Salmenniemen and Maija Sirkjärven alongside younger factors such as extending the species.

Lintunen has also published long prose and poems, but he is especially recognized and capable in the field of short prose. He has studied music, and his close relationship with sound art is reflected in both the compelling rhythm of prose and the choice of subjects. Bird has the ability to quickly immerse the reader in the middle of events in a new milieu, setting up a network of relationships and family history like from scratch.

The Eastern Border provides a conducive environment for short stories to look at the pain points of families and the relations of peoples, where the shadows of wars reach several generations. The most repulsive are the males that collide behind the border, beating prejudices and living rampant war fantasies – but their backgrounds are also understood.

A woman working in the Niminovell archive traces a Paltamo violinist who studied music in Vyborg for one year and disappeared before the war. Elsewhere, those who have been almost wiped out of history will also receive special attention – at least one text describing an orphan who has escaped across the border is based on Archival Sources.

Good short story is like a traditional food whose right recipe should be jealously guarded. The plot must be fitted into the narrow gap that lies between the milieu and the sentence rhythm.

Although Lintunen masters rapid cuts and the creation of a credible world, at the level of structure, the texts leave much to be desired this time. Most of the short stories don’t really need to be interpreted in any way, they do twist their message about iron wire towards the end:

“The scales of sorrows did not follow the laws of reasonableness and rationality. Bankruptcies, shreds encased in meat, or abandoned coffee machines that could have been devastated from generation to generation could wreak havoc from generation to generation, ”a Novell narrator ponders, just as I think of recording a similar observation in a review.

At the level of the plot, on the other hand, the mere stagnant atmosphere of an abandoned Karelian village, created by art, would often carry further without forced twists and turns.

Lintusen ability to immerse the reader in the landscape, this time in northern Norway, provides a more convincing Letters from the salt flux, which represents the present-day rare genre of the letter novel.

In a public flooded with stimuli, literature is often fetishized as a hobby representing peace, concentration, and silence. Letters from the salt flux could hardly underline more, even if it were located at a felt slipper factory: the protagonist, the writer Sigvald Johanssen, is the best acoustic designer in the world who knocks the fjords in search of the perfect place for a new concert hall.

He hates modern communication technology and communicates by letter. In the work, he writes them for his childhood friend Olaf, an Oslo millionaire and oil boss who funds Sigvald’s projects. As a result of a childhood trauma, Olaf is addicted to Sigvald, and dare not say no to this, even though the acoustic difference switches the flight from a plan to a much more non-commercial sound laboratory.

Also in the throes is EU bureaucrat Ariana Gramatidis, who is running an amphitheater on her Greek home island where ancient dramas could be performed in their original form – the novel’s information on the subject is based on recent research. For the project, he has to reach Sigvald, who really doesn’t make it easy.

The characters are categorized a bit frivolously according to national stereotypes: “He looks like a skier of times past,” says Ariana Sigvaldista. “- But I am a Greek woman, and I interpret her through a veil woven from the heat of the Peloponnese, from the salt of the sea, and from the shells of the seashells.” Tension is created by these means as well.

Letters from the salt flux makes excellent use of the opportunity to not respond to correspondence, and thus Sigvald remains unaware of Olaf ‘s state of health, which the reader is already familiar with.

Despite many events and even exciting twists and turns, the supreme atmosphere of the work remains the endangered peace of the sea, which can still be encountered here and there, both in the north and in the south.