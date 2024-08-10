Book review | Many arrived in the Soviet Union as communists and left as anti-communists, according to a boy’s story about his parents

Book review|The novel sheds light on the crisis of ideas of writer Jarno Pennanen and poet Anja Vammelvuo in 1950s Moscow.

10.8. 17:00

Jotaarkka Pennanen: Son and father’s Moscow. Culture booklets. 379 pp.

Theater man Jotaarkka Pennanen (b. 1946) is a handyman, also in writing. The star actor of his recent memoirs and his paternal grandfather Aarne Orjatsalo (1883–1941) a novel is published after his biography Moscow of son and father.

The novelty could be called a key or atro novel. It depicts the boy, Jotaarka, his father’s writer Jarno Pennanen (1906–1969) and his mother a poet Anja Vammelvuon (1921–1988) life and relationships in late 1950s Moscow. They are real-life counterparts to Ale, Atos and Anna Perttula in the novel.

Jarno Pennanen was one of the leading names of the cultural left already in the 1930s, and later a socialist rejected by Skp. The novel begins with a situation where Atos Perttula travels to Moscow as a correspondent for Kansan Uutisten in the fall of 1957, accompanied by his family.

Jotaarkka Pennanen

It was from Finland Only two newspapers are accredited in Moscow, the opposition Kansan Uutiset and Uusi Suomi. Moscow presents itself as a big city, while it is a hermetically sealed bureaucracy and an open prison.

Foreigners’ contacts always include three-letter companies, apartments are furnished and there are reports of meetings with friends.

The narrative angle changes flexibly from father to son, from son to father – looking at Moscow with the eyes of both a political observer and an early teenager. Anna’s mother is a side character, equal and independent.

The juiciest are the episodes that little by little push the adults in the family towards a political crisis. It has been summed up that the Soviet Union was a place where you arrived as a communist and left as an anti-communist.

Suitable for a married couple so. They will not develop into programmatic right-wingers, but mainly leftists without illusions without a political home.

They are shocked by the revelations about the deliberate famine in Ukraine with cannibalism, the deportations of the Crimean Tatars and other Stalin’s of the crimes of the season. The latest one is the author Boris Pasternak big bash after the Nobel Prize awarded to him.

Atos Perttula wrestles with himself, how much he dares to express things in Kansan Uutis. “The red bourgeoisie is in power here, and it protects itself with the help of the party. And I can’t write about it,” he agonizes.

The Perttulas are a modern, communicative family. The parents’ relationship is open, non-possessive – and Anna’s erotic relationship with the neighbor’s Georgian artist is not hidden from the boy. In this situation, Atos derails into a crisis, which comes across as quite realistic. There are also telling scenes about the trust between father and son.

For the Ale boy Moscow is a different scene. There is a new language and everyday life, pioneers and friends, and above all there is a bittersweet first love with Natasha.

The time in Moscow is interrupted in the summer of 1960, when Atos Perttula does not get the extended season he requested. The Moscow apparatus has not agreed to the request, the editor-in-chief reveals.

“Did they tell you the reason why they didn’t agree?”

“I think you know the reason.”

Returning to Finland is without money. From Pasternak’s funeral, we drive directly to the airport.

As a novel Moscow of son and father runs into trouble after Moscow. It jumps along the coming decades in some solid fragments, but its narrative has lost its previous sizzle.

Ale’s women’s, theater and political choreographies are dutifully covered, and in between jumps are made to the turmoils of different times in Moscow. Natasha and Ale’s eternal love is escorted by Pennanen to an incredibly boundary-breaking solution.

If I had been the publisher, I would have suggested that the author limit the novel strictly between 1957 and 1960 – with only a few carefully targeted echoes.