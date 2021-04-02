Book Review | Makes the mind scream! The man in J. Pekka Mäkelä’s novel becomes a caricature of internalized female hatred

Current discussions about sexuality burn J. Pekka Mäkelä ‘s keys like a hot pot – and remain so.

Novel

J. Pekka Mäkelä: The Evil Eye. Like. 360 s.

It is a real fantasy a designation that popped up ten years ago to describe domestic speculative fiction as a disobedient literature of species. It seems to be J. Pekka Mäkelän The evil eye genre.

It’s an interpersonal novel with a fantastic element. And it’s a historical novel centered on the real-time online communication tool Portacom used in the 1990s. An anthropologist writes easily for these holidays Mary Douglasia as well as the harassment experiences of women mainstreamed by the #meto movement.

The description of 1990s Helsinki is charming, but that’s what the book draws to. The two narrators of the work are Jukka and Milja-Liisa, a similarly debating couple. The book sways between a random timeline and a plot. There are too many characters.

The sloppy and generous style emphasizes the narrator’s status quo. The book is rhythmic with Portacom messages, but they speak in a similar voice to the rest of the narration.

The central figure in the novel, Anne Isola, is doing a dissertation on molecular biology. He has no narrative at all, but magical powers do. He does not control them, but mana with the power of sheer anger at terrible accidents for men who behave in an outrageous manner:

The narrator is also hit by magic when Anne accidentally turns her into a woman.

There is little to no surprise change. I don’t understand what the novel does with its temporary transgender character. Jukka / Jutta moves away from the witch-Anne, and models swimsuits and lingerie. He hates his new body, which at least doesn’t beautify: “Probably I would start to fumble even uglier”.

Reading this inner monologue makes the mind scream. Jukka does not become so much a woman, but a caricature of internalized female hatred.

Anne is Douglas an anomaly according to theories, a deviation that seeks its position in the world. The pity, however, is that Douglas’s theories of magic, witchcraft, and rituals don’t find their character in the novel. They remain Jukka’s monologues, the theoretical track that runs next to the narrative.

Current debates about sexuality are burning The evil eye fingers like a hot pot and stay that way. The work ends up preaching against Anne’s sister-feminist attitude, and at the same time it reveals a new shift in itself: after all these pages, it still wants to talk about ethics.

Mäkelä’s previous novel, set in 1930s China Hunan (2018), was a Finlandia candidate. Its central merit is accuracy in relation to time and sources, and in comparison Bad eye is vague.

I guess the novel’s idea of ​​capturing the characters somewhere between a shop, a swimming pool and a chat group and bringing the inexplicable into their lives is connected to the real fantasy. However, witchcraft does not become part of the community, but sinks into secrecy. Grotesque, anomalous, atypical must be controlled and hidden.