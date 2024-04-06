Book review | Magic summer and a woman in her sixties – and a man who is just as controlling as the first spouse

Anne Tyler skillfully tells the story of a middle-aged woman letting go, but the story now seems too idyllic.

Novel

Anne Tyler: Clock Dance. Finnish Markku Päkkilä. Big Dipper. 272 pp.

Worn out as the saying goes, it's never too late to have a happy childhood. American author Anne Tyler's (b. 1941) the latest Finnish translation tells about acquiring it, but also about much more. Really Bell dance the main character gets a better life for himself in middle age with all age stages.

The novel is not the latest work of the experienced and award-winning Tyler, but was published already in 2018. It resembles the one translated last year Palm tree (2022) for example in that there are years between numbers. It's also, as Tyler often is, about the liberation of a middle-aged, middle-class (and white) woman.

As a novel Bell dance however, is more compact. Now we don't follow the stages of an entire family, but the development of one woman.

Of course, it spreads over time from one place of residence to another, from childhood home to relationships and to one's own family life, but the focus remains on Willa Drake, born in 1956, all the time.

Starting point is his childhood family in 1967 and a scene that reveals a fragile, feigned balance. Mother has left again, as she sometimes does when she is “overtired” or needs “a little time to think”.

As an apathetic husband and two little daughters wait for him to come home, aspects of the family dynamics emerge as a side note. The mother is not only artistic and impulsive, but also foul-mouthed, even violent.

However, this is not the case. Although Willa can't stand the situation, she has already learned to keep her thoughts to herself and behave like a “vigilant and cautious adult in the frame of a little girl”.

At the same time, he gets stuck in the situation, remains as if unnoticed mentally as a ten-year-old who avoids both conflicts and their causes.

Later in life, this means relying on people who purposefully lead him away from home, even if it means he never gets to know his parents or sister, or get to do what he wants.

Actually Bell dance the events jump into motion when Willa is a mother of grown men in her sixties and in her second marriage. The spouse is the same manager as the first.

Of course, the past decades are told for almost a hundred pages, but actually the most significant story fits in the summer of 2017. That's when Willa is called to take care of the little girl Cheryl. This mother, Willa's son's ex-girlfriend, has been shot in the leg.

A harsher person would have refused the task, after all, Cheryl is not related. Kind Willa, however, leaves her home in Arizona for Baltimore with her lawyer spouse.

Since Tyler's remarkable novels are set in Baltimore, you can guess that even now the city has an influence in some way. And so it happens: in a neighborhood that Willa's husband and son despise, she gets to experience family life in a whole new way in a few magical weeks.

In addition to Willa becoming like Cheryl's grandmother and her mother's roommate (or even substitute mother), she gets to know people of different ages from different social classes, ethnic groups and minorities.

It's enough to hang out so that Willa doesn't get upset, even if the man gets bored and leaves. Sometimes you have to learn communication as a child, sometimes life experience is useful in settling relationships with others. And what's best, you get to be a completely different person than the one you're used to being.

As usual Tyler describes this calmly and humorously. He is a master at portraying people, down to the side characters, and the stages of Willa's life have a beautiful, weighty symmetry.

Still, I find myself getting irritated – as sharp and precise as Markku Päkkilän the Finnish translation is there, right down to the Lenskari dog name (Airplane in the original text).

In the US context of the 2010s, the story feels too idyllic: it's like watching a high-quality but superficial TV sitcom. Where is the polarization of society, where is the racism that haunts Baltimore?

The shooting that started the events is resolved as if by magic, and the author does not at all problematize the fact that there is an illegal pistol in the suburban home, which will be fired at some point.

I find myself thinking that someone who resembles Tyler as a relationship photographer Carol Shields and especially a generation younger Elizabeth Strout would describe Willa's summer in a very different way.

Yes, they would eventually reward him, but not this easily, without pain and bruises.