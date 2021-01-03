Book Review | MA Numminen’s anesthetically accurate memoir covers the first 25 years of a regularly productive career

The extraordinarily detailed 500-page Far Lurking Friends is a place in places really exhausting to read, writes critic Harri Uusitorppa.

M. A. Numminen: Friends Lurking Far Away – Memoirs I. Docendo. 496 s.

Possible to avoid confusion M. A. Nummisen fresh it is a good idea to start browsing the memoirs almost at the end, more precisely on page 458. Or at least it is worth remembering this remark that he has recorded to be essential:

“When I read what others wrote Human voices, I found that confession like them did not suit me, ”explains Numminen in his work Lurking far away friends third in the last chapter, the events of which are dated to 1987.

Still, it can be assumed that the request of Finland’s largest publisher was pleasant, at least in principle, for an artist who liked to be startled – to be able to tell about his life openly and in his own voice in a popular series for other Finnish cultural figures. And as a pioneer of the Finnish underground and, in fact, the first representative of “light” music in the whole series.

But no, not really.

Numminen refused the proposal From the human voice, and still doesn’t seem to have turned his head, as a veteran of many lower and upper arts who turned 80 last March. He continues to map the alienation of his alienation almost to the last, and falls into it in the work now published. really only once – albeit very dumbly, even confusingly affectionate.

This determined restraint and protection of privacy is not, of course, an occupational injury – nor does Nummis really expect the opposite. He has always been ready to talk about what he is doing, but as a civilized sociologist who carefully lays out his words, he is always distant as well, as I observe the public M. A. Nummi as an interesting subject of research. Like half of himself from the outside, as an outsider.

In these times of opening up, such perceptual and underscore statement is, in its own way, annoying, unbridled, or perhaps even “violent,” as Numminen himself might formulate.

But from his five-hundred-page memoir, it doesn’t completely save, if it has anything to save at all.

Exceedingly detailed Friends lurking far away for the first time, there is a place in some places that is really exhausting to read, and the leveling precision that avoids its emphasis may not open up in another.

On the other hand, Numminen always seems to have acted against expectations, not his memoirs no exception. Therefore, it is better not to expect anything and refrain from giving instructions on what the book should look like. Novelty is what it is, one of Mauri Antero Numminen’s works from his best work, M. A. Numminen.

According to the cover and cover of the book, starting in 1965 Lurking far away friends is the first part of his memoirs, but quite literally it is not true.

Born and raised in Somero, Numminen told about his five years before the book in his five-hundred-page book To Helsinki (1999), although viewed from a distance as an alter ego. Mauri Antero Numminen, in his twenties, who started studying economics at the university in September 1960 and appreciated civilization above all else, was called Niitty, Juho Niitty.

Here in the sequel, the alter ego would already be strange, as at the heart of the work is the birth and growth of the artist M. A. Numminen with all its unexpected twists. In other words, it is a confusingly diverse and extremely productive life’s work that really seeks to be equal in Finland and possibly also in the Nordic countries.

Or does anyone think of anyone else who has been involved in so many and so many as just a musician and a musician? And yet always as your own self, the same M. A. Numminen – be it swingjazz, Iskelmä, rock, tango, Children’s music and techno or even lied.

In Numminen’s memoirs, doing no work still seems like a determined attempt, let alone forced drilling. Maybe he has kept in his heart the maximum he formulated for the popular broadcast on Saturday nights. Overtimeprogram in 1968: “Work should be only a part of human activity, but it should not enslave a person”.

So of course, even one Overtime this annoyed the regular conversationalist: “Finland loses a lot unless this guy gives his contribution to the homeland,” recalls Numminen Lenita Airiston verified.

The concern was completely futile, as we now know, and Numminen continues to work “for the motherland”.

Nummisen however, the book, named after an early work of electronic music, does not cover the artist’s entire career to date, but only the first 25 years, i.e. 1989 Independence Day. The 49-year-old cultural influencer, dressed in a tuxedo at the time, is happy with his first Castle celebrations – “and there were plenty of acquaintances there”.

“As the evening progressed, we met Mauno Koiviston by chance in a side room. He referred us to the page and started the conversation From Wittgenstein. Because the president raised the issue himself, we had a great time of discussion, ”Numminen sums up his statement style with the title“ At the Presidential Palace ”in the last thirteen-line subchapter of his book.

And there are enough of them in this chronological, orderly systematic work! The chapters numbered from 1965 to 1989 have 316 titled subchapters, the longest being about three pages, the shortest half. That’s why browsing is effortless and reading in places is even more tempting.

For example, the year 1973 went according to the titles: “Terho to Kouvola, Tommi Pomarkku”, “Badding’s success begins”, “My treasure, let’s drink liqueur”, “Lapland dance king Eero Avén”, “Events in Jyväskylä”, “Herra Huu -film”, “Cooperative activities -LP ”,“ Festive Weeks Concerts ”,“ Department Store Gigs ”and“ Defending the Environment in Helsinki ”.

And so the year 1985: “Pedro to EMI”, “Lennart Meri in the castle ruins”, “A tour of Lapland”, “Berlin in June” and “Bröderna Mozart”.

Nummisen rather, the memoirs consist of individual scenes revolving around the works and at times really detailed, which in the background seem to be often heard in calendar entries, diary entries, and other written documents. This is how no one can remember their lives exactly – and then really startle when they don’t remember:

“In early August, I was Sirpan with a week’s holiday in London. Nothing has been remembered about the trip, ”Numminen acknowledges. And now, of course, it remains to bother why he doesn’t remember anything about this trip with his first wife and why he says it doesn’t remember. But Numminen does not say that.

MA Numminen, Unto Mononen and Pekka Gronow in May 1968.­

Such an active and productive period of life can, of course, accommodate a wide variety of encounters, coincidences, and misconceptions — there are about 800 names in the twelve-page directory — but he doesn’t delight in them, or even spread them. What exactly were the familiar Somerans Unto Mononen and Rauli Somerjoki? Or those many dozen other interesting cultural personalities who at some point belonged to Numminen’s circle?

Useless ask, because always correct Numminen does not tell. Or, in a well-groomed Finland, he tells at most what is probably already in the public domain, known to the presumed target audience. Chronologically progressive and detailed Friends lurking far away is still not ”M. A. Numminen for beginners ”but above all a refresher course for the advanced – those who recognize names, know events, know the context.

At the same time, the more private MA Numminen is lurking somewhere far between the lines if you want to know something special about it. Or is it and this artist MA Numminen the same anyway.