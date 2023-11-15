Book review | Lovers of political history are now in for a treat: The book describes the dispute between the Sdp and the center, in which both issues and men fought

The SDP and the center quarreled for ten years and in the end there was a separation.

Kati Katajisto: Väyrynen and Kääriäinen’s high profile period 1981–1991. History of the center part 6. SKS. 576 pp.

If wants to know how the famous red soil cooperation failed, you should read the doctor Kati Katajiston book Väyrynen and Kääriäinen’s high profile period 1981–1991. The book is so carefully and versatilely made that it should be of interest to people other than party activists.

A political history enthusiast will have plenty to enjoy while following the main plot of the book, which tells about the struggle between the Sdp and the centre. In it, both things and men quarreled. The other parties, even the coalition, watched as extras from the sidelines.

The battle began in the fall of 1981. President Urho Kekkonen fell ill, abdicated and Mauno from Koivisto became president. Soon the chairman of the center Paavo Väyrynen was ousted from the position of foreign minister, when the chairman of the Sdp Kalevi Sorsa formed a government of the left and the center.

The book tells what the center’s management was most afraid of. That the Dems will ally with the coalition and push the center into the opposition after the next parliamentary elections. That the center will lose the favorite position in relations with the East that was born during Kekkonen’s reign.

In the Soviet Union, too, there was concern about the position of the center. The Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Nkp) invited Väyrynen to Moscow in the spring of 1982. When talking about the trip in the party’s working committee, Väyrynen emphasized that Nkp relations were “vital” for the party.

The Center was the only non-socialist party that had relations with the Nkp. “It gave an advantage over the coalition”, it was estimated.

In the spring of 1983 in the parliamentary elections held, the center maintained its position and received side support before the government negotiations. Assistant to the President Jaakko Kalela reported to President Koivisto: “The eastern neighbor did not want the balance of power to be shaken too much”.

The message from Moscow was brought by Tehtaankatu mission adviser Valentin Kossov, who was also sympathetic to Väyrynen’s return as foreign minister. However, Kossov predicted that “Väyrysen would always have a game in mind and would try to use his position to his advantage”.

Kossov’s prediction was right. When Väyrynen was back as foreign minister, he started to raise his profile. Challenged Prime Minister Sorsa and eventually President Koivisto and ran as a candidate for the 1988 presidential election.

Party secretary Seppo Kääriäinen announced the challenger’s message on the field. The party secretary sovereignly led the solid organization of the center. Kati Katajisto names Kääriänen’s “high profile” policy as the “primus motor”.

In the parliamentary elections, the Sdp was clearly larger than the center, but the center attracted Rkp, liberals and the Christian Union as support parties. The seats of the small partners were added up, and Väyrynen could prove that the center was bigger than the Sdp.

The center remained constantly in the headlines, but in four years the distance between Koivisto and the Demars was cut. Katajisto has picked descriptive quotes from the archives from the spring of 1987.

When Koivisto and Sorsa were thinking about the upcoming presidential elections, Koivisto said: “Väyrysen is always so busy. It can sit as president for 30 years.”

When the Demari leadership was preparing for the spring 1987 government negotiations, the chairman of the parliamentary group Pertti Paasio said Väyrysen: “It (continuing the red soil cooperation) is a completely excluded option as long as this one person is in charge.”

During the negotiations, the city center’s worst fear came true. Although Väyrynen had previously made a secret agreement with the coalition and Rkp about a joint government, the deal didn’t really work out. Koivisto called Harri Holker’s (kok) to assemble a government, and this drew the coalition into cooperation with Sdp.

The hurt was so severe that Väyrynen called the chief doctor Jukka Suihkonen and asked if you can die from it. Suihkonen thought it was possible. “However, Väyrynen did not die, but quickly stood up ready for a new battle, this time in the opposition,” writes Katajisto.

Ten years the last round of the match took place in the spring 1991 parliamentary elections. In them, the center became the largest party and took the position of prime minister. Got it Esko Ahobecause Paavo Väyrynen had given up the chairmanship and Seppo Kääriäinen had lost the successor race to Aho.

The party managed to expand its support from the countryside to the cities and new population groups. The center was always a very different party down to the people, than the one from which this research started, Katajisto writes at the end of the book.

In 1991, a new period of power began in the center. It established itself as a major party for 32 years, of which it held the position of Prime Minister for no less than 16 years.

It was bad for the Red Mult cooperation. Sdp remained in the opposition in 1991, and since then no good cooperation has emerged, even though the parties have been in the same government for two terms. In last spring’s elections, the center fell from the group of the big ones to the middle caste and remained directly in the opposition. Sdp also got there.

Now the parties are together in the opposition for the first time, so they would have time to think about what went wrong.