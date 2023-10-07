Book review | Longing, sadness and death accompany Tomi Konti in the fells

Poet Tomi Kontio celebrates his 30th anniversary as an artist in the fell, mostly alone.

Poems

Tomi Kontio: To the fell, my love. Work. 94 pp.

On returning a wanderer from the fells to so-called civilization may be remarkably talkative, even if the listeners do not fully understand what he is talking about. For a while, the returner carries a mystical aura, insights are expected from him, even if he is mainly interested in the standard line and the price of a liter of milk.

Tomi Kontion a work of poetry is the literary cousin of this phenomenon. Kontio has wrapped his love for Lapland and the fells in his poems in his bare romantic but linguistically refined style.

In Kontio’s hands, the seemingly eternal frost of Lapland has melted into compact masses of verse, which tumble down the pages of the book at their own pace:

“You jumped around me like a spring stream, / laughed brightly, stuck out your tongue, / grabbed my hand. You looked into my eyes. I understood.”

If the understanding mentioned in the quote eludes the reader in some places, you can always throw yourself into Kontio’s familiar pedaling, punctuated by frequent punctuation. Like Kontio’s previous work Might bealso a novelty To the fell, my love looking for a more fundamental ground and a stronger experience of being instead of the passing illusions of our time.

As companions Kontio’s old acquaintances creep into the hike: sadness, longing, longing, silence, death. At first, the trip is made with the boy, which reminds me by Cormac McCarthy Road-novel’s apocalyptic world, albeit with the difference that there are fewer traces of civilization in the fell landscape than in the wastelands of destroyed cities in the United States.

In the 1990s, the author who became famous as a poet of the city suburbs and especially of Helsinki’s Kontula has come a long way in terms of subject matter, but the way of doing things has hardly changed. Rather, Kontio now seems to be celebrating his 30-year career as an artist with special winks to the past.

First collection Dance hall under the sky (1993) gets a mention, great At the top of the sky (1998) is also referred to here and there. There is plenty of sky in the fells and the stars stand out differently than in Kontula.

In the early stages of his career, Kontio stood out from his ironic or emphatically serious colleagues by writing sincerely about truth, beauty and goodness – and by sitting on the terrace of a suburban pub instead of the artist’s hut in the city center.

Certainly sincere the interplay of playfulness and serious work has carried over to the new collection. Kontio is always serious, but rarely real.

If anything, compared to urban Kontio, the hill Kontio is less shape-conscious, a degree closer to the prosaist. Let’s get into the poem first, and if a couple of densely typed pages accumulate a couple of verses at a time, then that’s all there is to it. On the downside, the poet’s mannerisms are now even more emphasized.

In some places, adjectives, their repetition and endless punctuation seem to be born from Kontio as if for warmth, like cracks are cut in the terrain without a greater need for it: “The same beauty and peace, / beauty and peace, in both, the same”.

What is essential about the fells seems to be not only their size and empty majesty, but also their age beyond human understanding. Even the soundscape of the fells is as if eternal: “Like a child appearing in the sky out of nowhere. / It squeals, squeals, / an even sadder, older voice”.

The novelty specifies first past the person into nature and the landscape, but another person, addressed by the poet, comes back from there like a boomerang in the form of longing.

A certain homelessness and falsity are characteristic of humans in the world of the book. He borrows everything from elsewhere and shines brightly, but at the same time he blindly destroys his surroundings and flaps his wings when he flies too close to the light like Icarus.

Even with its shortcomings To the fell, my love is a strong entity that leaves the wind blowing in the ears and the smell of yesterday’s embers on the clothes. Among the rather gray mass of poetry, individual insights are best remembered, such as the poem dedicated to the conjunction and, which is simply exhilarating:

“And is a comparative conjunction / and copulative in nature like a hare”.