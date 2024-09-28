Book review | Loneliness in New York broke Olivia Laing to pieces – She describes her feelings movingly

Book review|In Olivia Laing’s work, art creates connections between people who don’t know each other.

28.9. 19:00

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Olivia Laing explores loneliness in the big city in her book The Lonely City. The work combines an autobiographical essay with art and cultural analysis. Laing deals with the loneliness of four artists such as Edward Hopper and Andy Warhol. Art offers Laing a means of coping with loneliness and creates connections between people.

Essays

Olivia Laing: The Lonely City. The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone. Finnish Sirje Niitepõld. Work. 335 pp.

From what do you feel lonely in the hustle and bustle of the big city?

Same as hunger, answers the writer Olivia Laing. My stomach grumbles while others enjoy a festive meal.

British Laing moved to New York last decade with the intention of living there with his partner. However, the relationship failed and the writer was left in a strange city among strange people.

The unexpected loneliness shattered Laing. If he had been able to put his feelings into words after his first shock, a small child’s complaint would have come out of his mouth: I don’t want to be alone, I’m scared, I need love, I need touch and hugs.

In the lonely city Laing combines an autobiographical essay with a nuanced analysis of art and culture.

In style and in shape City of the Lonely reminds even Finnish-speaking readers of those who fell in love by Maggie Nelson and By Rebecca Solnit works.

A unifying feature is also an ethos that opposes black and white thinking, which is linked to the dismantling of binary settings. Laing recalls his youthful experiences: “If I was anything at all, I was a gay boy: in the wrong place, in the wrong body, in the wrong life.”

Loneliness researchers talk about the vicious cycle of loneliness. The one who walks along the walls by himself drifts into hypervigilance, i.e. overvigilance. He begins to see the world around him as hostile and expects to encounter only rudeness and resistance.

Laing describes his feelings vividly: “I walked on my hunch even when I walked anonymously through the streets with my sandals on.”

City of the Lonely is a sad book in its subject, but a kind of survival story emerges from it.

Laing is freed from the pain of his loneliness and feels whole again. Salvation is not offered by falling in love or making friends, but by immersing yourself in art.

“ Reading Laing feels like listening to a wise friend.

Fortunately for the reader City of the Lonely is not a life skills book proclaiming the well-being effects of art. Laing is too intelligent a writer and too critical a soul to offer simple solutions to complex problems.

“There is so much that art cannot do,” he writes. Art cannot raise the dead, end wars or stop climate change.

But art creates connections between people who don’t know each other. Art also heals spiritual wounds. Not all, though, because not all wounds need healing and not all scars are ugly.

Meaningful through the art he experiences, Laing realizes that loneliness and longing do not mean failure, but that he is alive.

City of the Lonely focuses on four artists: by Edward Hopper, Andy Warhol, by David Wojnarowicz and of Henry Darger.

Laing examines not only their production but also their life stages and thinking. All four were lonely in their own way, but found in art a way to deal with their experiences of alienation and detachment.

When I started The city of the lonely I wonder if Laing can come up with something important to say about exhausted artists like Hopper and Warhol.

Doubts turned out to be unfounded. With the perspective of loneliness, Laing manages to frame the work of Hopper and Warhol in a new way.

The work the most chilling pages deal with the outsider artist Darger, who lived his life as a hermit in grinding poverty.

Darger’s artistic and literary production was revealed to the world only after his death. Confusion was sparked by his obsession with painting girls with boy’s genitalia.

Was Darger’s production a symptom of a mental illness, like the artist’s biographer John McGregor claimed?

Laing rejects such an interpretation as a “brutal misreading”. In his opinion, Darger found unique ways to depict violence and suffering, as well as the difficulty of understanding other people’s inner worlds.

At its most powerful City of the Lonely is when studying Wojnarowicz’s life and works. Laing reports on Wojnarowicz’s human rights activism in the 1980s, tinged with the horror of AIDS. The text has the feel of an archival review.

Author David Foster Wallace said that the power of fiction lies in its ability to alleviate loneliness.

City of the Lonely is proof of this power. Reading Laing feels like listening to a wise friend. There is nothing motherly or calculating in his sentences, he does not bore his readers, but approaches them as peers.

And why not approach: most of us experience loneliness throughout our lives.