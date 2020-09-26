Book Review | Liu Cixin’s science trilogy has the substance to be a genre classic: in the concluding part, the protagonist’s sense of duty covers the entire cosmos

The Memories of the Planet Earth trilogy is like an inverted land doll, as the turning points in the story always reveal only broader visions, writes Vesa Sisättö.

Novel

Liu Cixin: Death is eternal (Sishen Yongsheng). Rauno Sainio, Finland. Aula & co. 874 s.

Mankind live an interstellar Cold War. The balance of horror is maintained by the man chosen for his mission, called the Sword Bearer. He can trigger a mechanism that will destroy the home of both the solar system and the opponents of humanity, the Trisolarians from the Alpha Centauri.

Such is the case Liu Cixinin award-winning Memories of planet Earth The opening set of the concluding part of the trilogy The novel relies heavily on the idea of ​​a gloomy forest presented in the previous section: The universe is a gloomy forest where civilizations hide because they fear each other. Strong civilizations can destroy revealed intellectual species at any time as a preventive measure before they become a threat.

Indeed, the destroyer of the Sword Carrier of mankind is a system by which the location of Earth and Trisolaris can be revealed to all destructive inhabitants of outer space.

The novel the protagonist is a young female space technician, Cheng Xin. He is chosen as the Sword Bearer when the protagonist of the previous novel, Luo Jin, resigns. In his office, Cheng Xin makes his own decision that takes human history in an unexpected direction. Cheng Xin travels in time, spending centuries in hibernation and thus sees the consequences of his choices in the future.

Liu Cixin’s trilogy is like an inverted land doll. The turning points in the story always reveal only broader visions. Death is eternal in the novel, the original conflict between Earth and Trisolaris eventually shrinks to a stage of the past. In this novel, time scales expand exponentially and wild views are served from other dimensions.

One may ask whether Cheng Xin is ultimately no real person. The reader must not know much about him: a little bit of personal history and character traits. Rather, Cheng Xinhin condenses humanity and its goals. As a sword bearer, he has been chosen to make decisions about the future of the entire species.

Often in speculative fiction, the world of the work is seen as a kind of person. In Liu Cixin’s series, humanity is the protagonist. It has different stages, emotions, and goals. The periods when humanity is divided into dissenting parties could be described as the stages of transition in which change matures. A similar history of the human race has been written by, among others Olaf Stapledon in his work The last and the first (1930, Finnish 1985).

Unfortunately, Liu Cixin’s weaknesses are also included in the final part of the trilogy. There is undeniably a bold bet for the author to choose a woman as the protagonist when he feels that the subject is very foreign to him. Perceptions of gender seem to be decades old.

I was left to think about the sense of duty raised as a key feature of Cheng Xin. “All my life I tried to up the staircase of the obligations,” Cheng Xin says. Cheng Xin’s responsibilities are indeed rising upwards, and time and time again he gives up his own happiness in order to do the right thing.

A sense of duty ultimately covers the entire universe. Slightly skewed, one could see a satirical spike in the collectivism of China’s political system and culture.

Now reaching the finish line Memories of planet Earth -trilogy clearly has the ingredients of a classic science fiction. Despite its old-fashionedness and strange angles, it is a significant extension of the classical tradition of scientific literature.

The series is especially suitable for those who loved at a young age Asimov and Clarken works and would like to read more of that.