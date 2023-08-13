Book review | Lina Wolff’s novel about crazy love pulls such wild twists that it’s terrifying

The most disturbing thing is how an abused woman comes up with excuses on the basis of which she can blame herself for everything.

Novel

Lina Wolff: Possession (Djävulsgreppet). Finnish Sirkka-Liisa Sjöblom. Big Dipper. 217 pp.

Love is the oldest and most common of literary subjects. Because the imagination of happiness too often leads to sheer unhappiness. And the faces of sorrow are more diverse than those of happiness, like Leo Tolstoy the opening of a great novel can be adapted once again.

When it soon becomes clear to the experiencer of the most beautiful of feelings that nothing can come of the relationship, but still continues to strive in the enchantment he knows to be an abyss, love gets the prefix: crazy.

It requires everything, and – to put it romantically – something unique gives. Even if I want to die.

In the title work of the field Crazy love (L’amour fou1937, Finnish Janne Salo2010) Andre Bréton suggests that the reason for the fading of love lies in external circumstances, not in the feeling itself. According to Breton, “surrealism is a means of keeping love always fresh and the experience immediate”, such as Jukka Koskelainen in his critique of the work (HS 23.6.2010).

However, the focal point of Surrealism’s mannequin’s personal opus is not the woman he met by chance, but Breton himself and the subjects important to him.

And look, that’s exactly what happens to the Swede By Lina Wolff (b. 1973) in the first translated work Possession. Even then, the man falls madly in love, but the woman has no influence on his behavior, let alone his way of thinking.

Rather vice versa. An academic woman who arrived in Florence from the north, a country with at least a reputation for equality, threatens the dominance he already internalized at a young age in Bari, southern Italy.

That’s how he tells his wife as soon as the first orgasm sessions stop Sirkka-Liisa Sjöblomin in Finnish:

“All you need to know is that you must surrender. If you don’t leave yourself in my hands, you’ll rob me of my manhood and then I won’t want you anymore.”

In Wolff’s novel, the point of view is that of a woman, and this is how the scene of their furiously thrashing couple looks to her:

“Their relationship is cursed and he knows it. A rising cycle of violence. And you can’t even really blame Siist, because he doesn’t have a choice. A curse dictates what happens next, a curse brought upon themselves by accepting the disease and its laws. Their relationship will end in time, and it will end with his death.”

Yes, indeed: Cool. The woman has had such an influence on the man that he started washing and dressing better than before.

At the same time, the woman helped the men to get other partners as well. That’s what the woman concludes.

And the man doesn’t even bother to deny it. It’s good to have them, you know, you probably have to.

Still, it is the woman who must be guarded. After all, he fell in Siist too.

Ticklingly, Lina Wolff does not say how and why that happened. And it doesn’t really even matter. Irresistibly stealthily built Possession takes you directly to a situation where the end is lurking all the time.

The strong and wise novel in all respects is the author’s third debut with short stories, so it is no longer a question of a beginner. He has lived in both Italy and Spain and translated, among other things Roberto Bolaño and Gabriel García Márquez works.

Possession a woman gets what she wants from a tough man. In addition to that, he is also constantly upset.

So he no longer recognizes himself as the person who nevertheless remains in the relationship. Let alone a body covered in bruises. Of course, Wolff does not describe acts of violence.

Sometimes also citing other literature Possession explores the connection between desire, power and violence. It’s like the Bermuda Triangle into which the woman in the novel threatens to disappear. Along these lines:

“Sexual desire and aggression can be connected to each other, trigger each other, and sometimes they are only separated by a thin membrane. For him, they are now merging together. Moreover, certain types of sexual forms cross borders. If, as a woman, you’re looking for that kind of sexuality, you can’t demand that it just be turned off at a certain moment.”

He gets to experience the hard way that men don’t have a stop button.

In Wolff’s treatise, however, the most poignant thing is how the woman invents endless excuses, on the basis of which she can ultimately blame herself for everything. After all, she is a woman who has read – and is just getting the mythology of gender roles and customs created by men out of her throat.

On the cover of the book is the key. The same symbol can be found on the inside page in the middle of the book.

Will something open?

Without revealing too much content, we can say that a significant twist turns the nightmare into a ticking thriller.

Thriller includes the incredible. It cannot be true that it happens, for example, that the savior turns out to be even more evil than the original evil. Or that the turd comes primarily from another woman – who therefore works in a man’s world like a man.

The story drags wild overs. Wolff is not afraid to amaze, confuse and horrify. It’s fun when the archaic stereotypical characters really bump into each other.

So goodbye to the dissertation, Possession is enjoying himself as the weekend extra of the crime station in the steams of the estuary.

It can’t be true, says the woman herself. And he still thinks he’s to blame because he made the wrong choice once again.

Now the horror of childhood catches up with him. After all, it lives in all latitudes and longitudes, i.e. also in the northern boys that the Barin breeder keeps as mother-like.

Once when Lina Wolff’s third novel in the series pokes at the shells of social norms with its craziness, and the previous ones should also be translated into Finnish.

Although Possession the end felt like a downright relief, it includes a journey that is as refreshing to complete as getting to a viewpoint. We contemporaries are that landscape.

The key, as I see it, is the idea that you can’t leave it up to someone else to break free from the locks.