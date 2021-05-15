Book Review | Leïla Sliman’s creative novel rises from the ashes of European colonialism as it describes the union of a Moroccan man and a French woman

In the novel The Land of Others, grief creeps into life through chance and wrong choices – and stifles both love and happiness.

Novel

Leïla Slimani: The Land of Others (Le pays des autres 1). Lotta Toivanen, Finland. WSOY. 323 s.

Frenchman Mathilde dreams of love and happiness. “He was nineteen years old and thirsty for everything,” because the war had taken him four years of youth. And now “heaven had sent that officer to him”.

This is where Leïla Sliman’s (b. 1981) third Finnish novel begins The land of others. It is the first part of a novel series called War, war, war. The statement is quoted Margaret Mitchellin from a novel-based film Gone with the wind, which ranks in the U.S. Civil War.

The land of others dates from 1947–1955 and is located in North Africa, Morocco.

At the beginning of the story, World War II has just ended, and at the end, the colonial lords ’houses are on fire:“ Let’s go. Let them die. ” Morocco became independent in 1956.

No from the war novel however, it is not a question of individuals struggling in a pluralistic and multicultural daily life. The author has a French-Moroccan background and, according to preliminary information, follows the story of his French grandmother.

Diversity attracts and excites. Alsatian Mathilde and Moroccan Amine, who fought in the French army, fall in love. They build a life together in Morocco, on a farm near Meknès.

Morocco is the land of others for Mathilde, but so is Amine, because Morocco is a French colony. Sexual attraction unites couples, but in everyday life they are separated by language, religion, values, customs, dress, everything.

Life is just work, there is no knowledge of adventures. The man recalls what is required of women in Morocco and points out that Mathilde could cry for a little more than her mother had cried in her entire life. An emotional wife raises children out of children with “ridiculous shouting and pampering”.

When words are not enough, a man beats his wife.

Mathildesta is not as a fighter. He is not a departureer either. Children need her, through them she begins to sprout delicate roots in her husband’s domestic soil.

Despite the man’s sin list listed above, Slimani does not categorically divide his people into good and evil. Amine tries to understand her foreign wife in the early days of marriage. The touchstone is Christmas. Mathilde fills the turkey and puts on traditional dishes. A man surprises his wife by acquiring a “Christmas tree” and dressing as Santa Claus.

The play is doomed to failure:

“She (Mathilde) stepped onto the dining table like a blackboard and blinked her eyes in front of Amine to cover her tears and believe she was happy.”

Gradually Amine begins regret that he had embarrassed a European woman with all his contradictions. An incomprehensible wife makes him a “traitor and a superstitious,” perhaps eventually insane.

Amine’s patience is also tested by a farm with thin and barren soils. One reform after another will fail. First come the locusts, then the drought. The man is doomed to poverty and shame.

The struggle for independence looms ahead, a brawl worse than war, as there are enemies in friends, neighbors and relatives. Amine doesn’t want to be on anyone’s side or against anyone like her Omar brother, who declares himself a Muslim and a nationalist.

As the report progresses Mathilden and Amine’s 8-year-old daughter Aicha comes to the fore. If the parents live in the land of others, the daughter lives in no one’s land. She is many times another, talented but frightened girl that adults pushed aside from asking a fool.

Aicha is ashamed of everything, her woolly rough blond hair, her poor father, even her school success, because it only increases her difference among her peers. He is lonely and bullied.

“Aicha was not entirely Moroccan but neither was he among those children of European farmers, fortune-tellers or colonial officials who jumped in the box in the yard. He didn’t know who he really was. ”

Aicha is probably the next protagonist of the Sliman family series. She rejoices on the last page of the novel now on hand as the fire devours “the dresses of the kind little girls and the stylish coats of the mothers”. His time is rising from the ashes of colonial rule.

Slimani is strong multiplier. He trusts his story, not giggling at the means of narration. His personalities are from this world, not always so pleasant but their destinies touch.

The author’s second novel, praised Lullaby (2016) is a polished gem focusing on one tragedy. The land of others is wider and rougher. Grief creeps into life through wrong choices and unfortunate coincidences.

It suppresses both love and happiness when it comes.