Book Review | Ladybugs destroy the country in Marianna Kurto’s novel, which reaches great entities about human relationships

The seventh point is the second novel by Marianna Kurto, who began her writing career as a poet.

Marianna Kurtto: Seventh point. WSOY. 283 p. The book is also available as an audiobook.

Marianna Kurton language is its own world. The background of the five poetry collections can be seen in the prose, then published in 2017 In Tristania than in the one now published At the seventh point. This time, even more, more confident shades.

Kurto’s precise and loving relationship with the Finnish language certainly comes from translations made by the author for more than a decade.

At the seventh point Through language, deafness reaches bright entities about human relationships and people’s relationships with themselves and the world.

There is a family: two sisters, a mother and a father. The family lives far from the pulse of the cities, by the field, the forest and the river. The world is small, but even being close is not always close: even Dad just watches the ever-jumping hill on TV.

When the ladybugs are attacking, the sisters have already grown up and moved to the city. Through the sudden destructive power of seven-point bursts, the reader is presented with a complex mystery and psychological game in which not only family members but also a particular employee can get out.

The ladybug is in an interesting position in the novel. Pirkot is in stark contrast to Finnish folklore, where they have traditionally played the role of lucky, fulfilling wishes and a friend of a farmer. At the seventh point however, they are man-made machines that break up the earth.

There are strange ways to settle into the world in a fascinating way Leena Krohnin production-like shades. Piece About Tainaron, hitunen Bee pavilion.

All above and behind is the relationship of the sisters, the bitterness that arises from childhood. The little sister is determined, systematic, stubborn. Big sister travels in her own world, can’t find contact with other people. The fact that the big sister doesn’t know things properly is rarely a great insight.

“Who the girl is, so quiet, why didn’t she ever jump the rope or start the tar boiler, my mother wondered, and everyone at school whispered, and in it we sat at a cafe table like a sprained trio.”

Through the sisters, the image of the modern man is also illuminated, a popular division into so-called extrovert and introvert. Successful and those who do not properly settle into this world will not find their place in the turmoil of the success ethos.

Of course, Kurto does not have a black and white division. Seventh point is not a story of sacrifice or hero, but a story of people on many levels.

Childhood and adulthood alternate in the work through memories. Kurtto gracefully uses not only different time levels but also repetitions to bring out the metaphors and meanings of key scenes, with their skull bottles, dresses and jewelry boxes.

Childhood is nicely described in the novel not only through the sisters ’own childhood, but also through the little sister’s child. At the same time, the relationship between adult and child will be described. Responsibility slides in the wrong directions and in some places the child becomes a savior:

“The child was annoyed because his father had left him on the terrace alone, or with two mothers who were nowhere to be found. As if he, a child, could find in his hands the power to save his mother. Yet that was exactly what had happened. And then the child had learned that size is just one big among others. ”

The child also has a new generation, one in which, for example, gender attributes are pointless and frustrating.

Seventh point consists of airy particles that link and interleave, give meaning to each other. In someone else’s hands, the pack might well have fallen apart, but Kurtto holds the threads of the story in his hands until the end. Still leaving the reader room to consider, for example, what the meaning of the seventh point really is.

Marianna Kurtto is currently spending her three-year term beginning in 2018 at Eeva Joenpello’s writers’ home in Sammat. A lot of great prose has been born in the house: among other things Katja Ketun Midwife and Aki Ollikainen Black fairy tale. Kurton Seventh point Kurtto, a continuation of the group, settles down beautifully, at the top of Finnish contemporary literature with confidence.