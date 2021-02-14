Book Review | Kuutti Kosken’s second novel Zeniitti does not renew the tradition of the historical novel, but a fascinating story goes on

In Kuutti Kosken’s Zenith, the sages of the Enlightenment quarrel with each other.

Novel

Kuutti Koski: Zenith. Like. 332 s.

In the 18th century the enlightenment progressed by rapid leaps and bounds, intermittently by awkwardly rampant. Not at all in harmony, for philosophers and scientists clashed together. Kuutti Kosken historical novel Zenith highlights just this feature in colorful inversions.

In the first novel Auger was in Rovaniemi in a band. The north is now going in completely different characters than the protagonist Pierre Louis Moreau Maupertuis visits the Tornio regions to measure whether the earth has flattened out of its poles after all, even though the French Academy represents a completely different position.

The tradition of the historical novel includes self-relics that take on many multi-faceted adventures as they travel along lands and mantles. From court to court, alternately as a counselor and enemy of the Markers.

The rapids are not going to renew this tradition. Does it matter if the story goes by. And as an aero novel Zenith feels at least fresh.

And quarrelsome. The controversies concern big questions, they also express the pettiness of man: “Man is not a calculator,” the Marquise, who favored Maupertuis in various ways, writes about her palace. And at the same time brings variation to the masculine course of time.

Philosopher-author Voltaire repeats the words and mocks his ex-friend with delicious phrases, this one when he is more comfortable guilty of plagiarism:

By this time we are already the king of Prussia Fredrik Suuren In Berlin. Maupertuis is a historical person who, after initially resisting, gained his reputation with his Lapland travelogue and calculations. These have been studied in Finland Osmo Pekonen, one of the sources of the novel.

Right, In Lapland, among other things, a maiden stabbed in the arms of a half-violent man, Maupertuis claims. Know him. So the narrator isn’t quite reliable, but he can’t even trust his friends either.

When Fredrik invites him to head the Prussian Academy of Sciences, an old friend claims to have copied key passages from the philosopher Leibnizin from the letter.

Namely, Maupertuis develops a kind of theory of everything, looking for a force behind everything that would prove the existence of God at the same time. He wasn’t the only one on that thing in those days. Science took strides forward, but there were enough brakemen.

Even dreams wanted Zenith vigilant narrator to examine, and drill the monkey’s skull to find the soul. He was both a prisoner of his time and an old belief. In this case, Voltaire’s mocking ax swings, although he has often been considered the number one fist of enlightenment.

In this novel, he is essentially a deceptive intruder.

Yes, Maupertuis knows the skill of fabulation himself when he tells of his trip to Tornio, where beasts are a constant threat, the local population walks on ice and scientists are frozen in those places. Exotics is valid for the listeners and readers of that time.

Zenith in addition to adventure, provides accounts of 18th-century scientific conceptions. Reading them is no longer any slick acquisition, but good so. Prussian palaces, on the other hand, explain the politics of the time, such as why the king wants to attack to take the Silesian mines from Austria, even though he wrote a pacifist pamphlet when he was younger.

Koski handles all this brilliantly, with his dialogues and days. If he sometimes uses the imagination when inventing the motives of the persons and if the novel pulls a few bends straight, then the other twists and turns it again presents accurately on the basis of the sources.

Only the local color remains a little pale. When reading, you hardly know Paris, Berlin and Vienna in your senses. Maybe because Zenith moves among the upper class, not the stinky streets of the era and the crowded people.

Zenith is, in any case, an excellent description of the worlds of thought of the 18th century. If the street level is left aside, then at least thought work and social life become perceptible.

Two questions dominates the described time: whose military forces are the strongest. And whose story remains. Kuutti Koski colorfully defends Maupertuis against Voltaire. The reader of the novel decides who is fit to believe.