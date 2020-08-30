Book Review | Known for Viivi and Wagner, Juba Tuomola created a powerful female character who embarks on a vengeance in the Wild West

Comics

Jussi “Juba” Tuomola: Hurja-Hilda. Zum Teufel. 48 s.

Jussi “Juba” Tuomola has done in its current form Lines and Wagner briskly for over 20 years. It is accustomed to the popular comic and many can hardly remember that in the early days, the relationship between a pig and a woman might seem a bit rancid.

Tuomola’s other production has been overshadowed by the couple, the best known of which is a children’s cartoon Minerva. It has released five albums.

In his latest book Hurja-Hilda Tuomola follows in the footsteps of his two great role models. The jagged drawing style is reminiscent of the American underground classic Friikkilä brothers author Gilbert from Shelton, colors and environment again French Blueberry-känkkärin From Jean Giraud.

Tuomola has given an actor to a sheriff Lee Van Cleefin features. It’s probably a bow Lucky Luke, in side roles René Goscinny and Morris used to use stars, politicians and other celebrities.

Minervan as well as Hurja-Hildan the format comes from France. The roughly A4-sized, 48-page album has been the mainstream traditional standard there for decades.

In the first frame of the album, Tuomola tells the time, living the year 1848. Hilda loves Arthur Nykä but her mother marries her wealthy Ben Johnson. The contradiction leads to a devastating tragedy that ravages Hilda on a vengeance.

It is often difficult to decide whether Viivi and Wagner chauvinistic or makes a mockery of chauvinistic attitudes. I miss it balancing on that border.

Tildola has made Hilda a powerful woman in the wild west, from the worlds to the most masculine. He has even given Hilda a mustache a bit like a painter Frida Kahlo.

About rape and despite prostitution, Hilda does not indeed submit to her fate, but takes up arms. The end culminates in perhaps the most lustful birth and revenge of all time in the Wild West genre.

Along the way, we end up in the California gold rush, which explains the year given at the beginning. At the same time, Tuomola spices up his soup with a touch of ecology, while the evil mining pollutes the environment like Talvivaara.

It’s great that Tuomola hasn’t frozen To Viivi and Wagner, but develops something new. Hurja-Hildan the shades would have needed a little more filing. As a parody, it feels a little bleak, but especially the juicyly expressive caricature of the characters themselves anchors it as a comic book humor.