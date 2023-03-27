Book Review | Knausgård’s newness is at worst like the Taisteluni series in a different way

The Norwegian writer’s novelty would have had the ingredients of a fascinating suspense story, but they are wasted in an unsuccessful composition.

25.3. 14:29 | Updated 15:56

Novel

Karl Ove Knausgård: Wolves of Eternity (Ulvene fra evighetens skog). Finnish Jonna Joskitt-Pöyry. Like. 778 pp.

Poet André Breton introduced the surrealism of novels in his manifesto in the 1920s. For Breton, novels represented a lower kind of literature because they contain “mere information”, i.e. a description of people, events and milieu.

With autofictional My fight-who rose to world fame with his novel series Karl Ove Knausgaard is a prime example of Breton’s staggered anti-poet. Knausgård explains even the most insignificant everyday activities step by step, from root to root.

In the new novel The Wolves of Eternity there is a scene where the other main character, Syvert, returning from the army, takes his old moped into use. Knausgård wastes a lot of text when describing how Syvert takes care of his old driving game.

A prose writer with a more sophisticated sense of style and sentence would have condensed the moped scene into two sentences without leaving anything essential about Syvert’s relationship to the world unexpressed.

Knausgård’s prose creates mass rather than meaning. The wolves of eternity eight hundred pages can fit huge amounts of empty text.

Knausgård characterized My fight– series into consciously signed prose. The poetics of incompleteness worked within the autofictional framework because it reinforced the sense that the narrator is laying bare his life without any fictional distancing.

The Wolves of Eternity is the second part of a new fictional novel series. series opening, Morning star appeared in the fall of the second year.

The first half Of the wolves of eternity tells about the life of Syvert in his twenties in Norway in the 1980s. The father is dead, the mother is sick with cancer and the special gifted neurotypical little brother needs a caretaker.

Syvert’s share is like My fight– series diluted. The historical period and the cultural environment match each other, as do the growing pains of a young man, but Syvert’s character does not have the same appeal as Knausgård’s autofictional self.

Syvert is a dumber version of Karl Ove. He doesn’t listen to indie rock, he listens to heavy metal, he doesn’t get the hang of it From Fedor Dostoyevskybut to satisfy himself by Ken Follett on the edge. He is neither intellectually curious nor artistically attuned, but a practical junkie.

After reading Syvert’s part, I thought that My fightThe written program of the series has petrified into a manner at Knausgård. Should this long-winded terrorizing with trivialities last for the second half of the book?

Fortunately, Knausgård’s the prose tenses up The wolves of eternity In the second half, set in Russia. It’s as if the autopilot is turned off and the writer’s senses and perception are sharpened.

Old letters reveal that Syvert’s father had a mistress in the Soviet Union during the Cold War and he had a child with her, Alevtina. The wolves of eternity The Russian part follows Alevtina’s steps.

The Russia section also includes an essayistic section typical of Knausgård, which examines the efforts to overcome death in the Russian tradition of thought. Alevtina also follows them in her work as a biologist.

The librarian of the Rumyantsev Museum, who was influential in the late 19th century Nikolai Fyodorov outlined the great mission of mankind to bring all the dead back to life. Fyodorov’s theses sound dubious, but he had influential supporters in science, culture and politics.

Deadly – or in a broader sense, the need to cancel historical burdens – was later reflected in the Soviet Union’s goal of creating a new human being. Today, the Fyodorovian spirit lives in the dream of deep-freezing the dead so that they can be brought back to life as technology develops.

Syvert, who is investigating his father’s past, gets in touch with Alevtina and travels to Moscow to meet her. Can they still become siblings? Should they even try?

The theme of the first part of the novel series was death, but In the wolves of eternity it is life, or rather life emerging from the shadow of death. Syvert and Alevtina could not have met if Syvert had not started to find out the stages of his dead father’s life.

Around this mundane pattern, Knausgård weaves a sprawling and fragmented cultural imagery of primitive human dreams to save life from the throes of death. He does not manage to create a great synthesis, but rather blanks for ideas.

The wolves of eternity at the end, the same strange star appears in the sky as in the opening part of the novel series. The morning star has In the Bible double meaning, as it refers to both Jesus and Lucifer.

The enigmatic nature of the star fascinates Knausgård, but In the wolves of eternity the mystique of the strange light phenomenon remains at the level of huatis.

In the wolves of eternity would have been the ingredients of a fascinating suspense story, but they are wasted in a failed composition. The good parts of the novel crumble under the long and flat first half.

Correction 27.3. 15:55: Corrected the name of the Finnish translator of Knausgård’s novel. The novel is translated into Finnish by Jonna Joskitt-Pöyry, not Jonna Joskitt-Pöyty.