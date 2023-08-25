Book review | Kjell Westö emphasizes that the novelty is not a reaction to the war in Ukraine, but the handsome book is still read with new eyes

Molly & Henry is a handsome description of Finns in the throes of a truce and two artistic souls searching for their identity.

Novel

Kjell Westö: Molly & Henry. A novel from the war years (Skymning 41. Roman från en krigstid). Finnish Laura Beck. Big Dipper. 509 pp.

His novel in afterwords Kjell Westö says that he started writing it already at the end of 2019. He also emphasized this at the publisher’s fall opening, meaning that the “novel from the war years” is not a reaction to the current war in Ukraine.