Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Book review | Kjell Westö emphasizes that the novelty is not a reaction to the war in Ukraine, but the handsome book is still read with new eyes

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Book review | Kjell Westö emphasizes that the novelty is not a reaction to the war in Ukraine, but the handsome book is still read with new eyes

Molly & Henry is a handsome description of Finns in the throes of a truce and two artistic souls searching for their identity.

Novel

Kjell Westö: Molly & Henry. A novel from the war years (Skymning 41. Roman från en krigstid). Finnish Laura Beck. Big Dipper. 509 pp.

His novel in afterwords Kjell Westö says that he started writing it already at the end of 2019. He also emphasized this at the publisher’s fall opening, meaning that the “novel from the war years” is not a reaction to the current war in Ukraine.

#Book #review #Kjell #Westö #emphasizes #novelty #reaction #war #Ukraine #handsome #book #read #eyes

See also  Fires | The roof of a shopping center caught fire in Helsinki's Arabianranta
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukrainian children return to their country after spending the summer in San Pedro: “I will always remember the joy and sunny days”

Ukrainian children return to their country after spending the summer in San Pedro: "I will always remember the joy and sunny days"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result