Book Review | Kiira Korve’s poetry book is miserable, and publishing it is downright irresponsible

Kiira Korve’s book of poems Jump just! waste all the linguistic possibilities of poetry.

Poems

Kiira Korpi: Just jump! Big Dipper. 208 pp.

As a figure skater originally known Kiira Korpi, 34, has written a book of poetry. Korpi got the idea in the book last summer in Nuuksio forest.

Celebrity poetry books have become increasingly rare in the 2010s and 2020s. Today public figures are usually made to implement some kind of inspirational self-help leaflet or a product that resembles a book, which the editor writes.

Just jump! -we dare to market the work as a poetry book.

Perhaps the best-selling celebrity poetry book of recent times has been a rapper Paper T’s post-alpha (Kosmos, 2016), which started the successful story of the Kosmos publishing house. It was even nominated for Helsingin Sanomat’s literary award. However, the rapper’s book is only good as a kindling. In a few years, it has become even worse than when it came out, which is a remarkable achievement in itself.

Kiira Korven when evaluating a book of poems, you are faced with a dilemma. When writing about it, you have to choose between two bad options.

The first is to state it as it is: the work is a miserable book of poems. Saying that seems a bit unfair, because it is not primarily Korvi’s fault that the book has been published.

Someone else should have said that these are not good poems. The author himself clearly does not have any kind of understanding of poetry.

These so-called poems are based on the idea that when you add a few words to a page, they automatically become poems.

Another option would be to soften his words and forcefully look for the good in the work, but that would be misleading the readers.

The work is divided into four sections: Ouch, What the hell?, Okay, there you go and Mmmm…

The name of one of them in particular describes the reading experience itself very well.

An arc of drama is built into the work, which progresses from sadness and bitterness to liberation and empowerment. The work deals with the sadness and anxiety caused by separation. Korpi has said in public that he has divorced his spouse From Peka.

However, there is also really good literature to compare the divorce process with.

The book is lost all the linguistic possibilities of poetry. There is no hint of lyricism in the piece. Naivety and pathos can also be linguistic means of efficiency, but they don’t stand without a frame either, something to stand on.

Big publishing houses publish so few poetry books these days that publishing Korve’s work seems downright rude, belittling poets and irresponsible.

If these same poems had been offered by an unknown author, the manuscript would hardly have even been read to the end at the publishing house. In the end, the author would have published the work self-published if he happened to be really persistent.

All sympathy to Korve in the separation process. Writing can be important even if it never gets published.

In poems there are two styles, diary-like and meditative. They are meant to inspire.

Phrases like: “Appreciate things and / their natural life cycle.” Diary-like entries, on the other hand, are like this: “Annoying! / why do you have to feel / so deeply…”

Sometimes it feels as if the agonizing self of the poem is entering into a dialogue with the reader, offering comfort in the process. On one page is printed, for example, a succinct poem like this: “Fucking devil.”

To Tony Halme a book of poems A hard day’s evening (Revontuli, 2003) has turned into an interesting curiosity in a way in 20 years. It’s not a good poetry book either.

Korvi’s work has a similar evidential force as Halmeen’s. The self of the poem in both books speaks biographically and through the mouth of a figure known to the public.

A hard day’s evening has accrued some interest due to its documentary nature. Maybe Kiira Korve’s book can also have new levels after a certain distance. Maybe not.