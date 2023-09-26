Book review | Katja Kettu has written a wonderful novel in which the power of words brings justice to the world

Novel

Katja Kettu: Studies of a cat. Big Dipper. 335 pp.

“Author! Text writer, liar! Why is his pain so interesting? Why not the ax mother who lost her young? Why not a hook-dodging earthworm? These people!”

When you have something sensitive to say, it’s worth injecting animal stories into it. Although a cat that doesn’t flatter too much.

Katja Ketun novel Studies of a cat opens with the motto: “A word with power”. The motto is rarely apt.

Studies of a cat is a so-called key novel – not an autofiction, a memoir, or an essay novel. The key novel, or roman à clef, in its original French form contained satirical features and a sheet of paper that revealed who the real person was behind any pseudonym. Lappunen seems to be missing from this book, but the satirical Ketu novelty is. And despite the real-life references, its reality is of course completely fictional. The book is published by Otava and not WSOY, like Ketu’s previous books.

Of the heavens The Detective from the research office sets out to right wrongs on earth. The soul should end up at the Writer’s place, in Helsinki’s Eira, the “huge local”, by 2020.

“I have arrived in a dark place, is it the womb of a human female. Yes, that’s it. I feel a throbbing warmth around me and rejoice. I’m becoming a child! And at the same time, I feel that my own heart, beating like a hare, is fading.”

A mistake happens, and the spirit guide turns out not to be a child, but a cat, which gets carried away in two times and places: both where it was supposed to be and in Nälkämaa in 1917.

It’s about the Author’s miscarriage. It is a rough, sad, unshakable event: “I have dripped the sun from inside me, but it doesn’t float like an egg yolk, there is no light or life in it”. The loss of a child takes away the hope of a family, the ability to write, it destroys a book project (“The biography of a burgher’s son”) and the relationship with the publishing house – only because the child’s father is the Big Boss.

“In the morning, I send Mr. Isopomo a text message and tell him that I lost our child. ‘The best day of my life’, comes the answer. Or so, I think. I won’t forget this. You will not be forgiven for this.”

These sentences contain the energy of the novel. It does not forgive, and pursues perceived wrongs. It doesn’t sink into bitterness or explanation, which is wonderful.

For the present the other, the story of Peruka or Saari, runs alongside. The protagonist of the timeline starting from the years of Finland’s independence is the author’s great-grandmother Eeva. The cat looks at the love story of Eeva and her spouse Mahte, and the reader also has a view of Eeva’s diary entries.

Mahte goes to war in 1918, and stays for a long time. Eeva has to manage on her own, and the part of the screaming girl is not easy. A group of men ambushes her and rapes her.

“Then it happened in December that there wasn’t a single drop of blood on the crocheted birdcage. At the time of the ice departure, I put it to the point where it was still boring and painful in the body, but now at hay time I can’t do it anymore. And no one will believe me, even if I tell them.”

Eve leaves with the child’s herbs. The author’s and Eeva’s stories tend towards each other, because both are about bearing life and death.

Katja the fox has written a fine novel in which the power of the word, of narration, brings truth and justice to the world. It is not harmless, let alone beautiful. Studies of a cat yet approaches words as a form of magic. Eve has dreams, herbs, premonitions; The writer has words.

The cat fixes its eyes on the borders. The boundaries of the body, the state, and reality itself are a risk for those who live near the boundaries. Miscarriage means immediate participation on the border of life and death, and at the same time it has plunged the writer into a loneliness that is not true for a cat, not on this planet teeming with life.

Eve journal entries give perspective. Times intertwine, and so do experiences. Whereas in Eeva’s world, the ancients and “ajattaras and cotton candy” cross the border and herbal drinks are drunk, her own diary entries represent the magic of words In the studies of a cat. They have the possibility of improvement.

In its production, Kettu has consistently been on the side of the subjugated, those living on the border. For example, a novel Rose is gone (2018) expresses an open belief that telling one story is simultaneously telling many stories. You shouldn’t leave it in the dark, but it’s important to specifically tell. What came came. Vision carries Even in the studies of a cat.

What about the cat? Its studies? “Let the Cat come and take over my novel. I’m the weak one here. A cat knows a lot, cares about a little.”

Here is a novel taken over by a cat, the cat turned into a novel is now clumsy, funny, annoying and in so many ways awkward.