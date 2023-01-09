Book Review | Kassu Halonen is a golden finger who forged one hit after another – As a producer, he had a scary reputation

Kassu Halonen is a versatile musical artist, according to the biography written by Tommi Saarela. Halonen has composed numerous Suomi-iskelmä hits, and eight symphonies in the last four years.

Nonfiction book

Tommi Saarela: Kassu Halonen: The world is beautiful. Oak. 496 pp.

in Western Kainuu is a cultural center called Kassu Halonen Taidetalo that has operated for more than two decades. A statue was erected in its courtyard in 2011. It was seven meters tall and weighed a couple of tons.

The statue that represented the man had a hatch at the stern, through which you could crawl in.

It was Kassu Halonen looking statue.

Kassu Halonen could be a Great Artist. The rock bands of the youth prove that there are at least as many show tricks as there are giant statues.

However, he did not become a rock star. Instead, the great man of the Suomi-Iskelma came. Halonen has composed numerous hits, the most well-known by Irwin Goodman A rose of relaxation, Clear You wipe the sadness from my eyes (composed together Kisu Jernström’s with) and Vesa-Matti Loirin I make Christmas in my heartall amazingly in 1988. As a producer, he has worked with major names in the industry.

How on earth did this wild and free musical artist, who turns seventy years old on January 24th, succeed by serving others?

Halonen’s personality has recently fascinated two music experts. Tommi E. Virtanen directed a documentary film in 2022 Master of Melody. Now it’s your turn Tommi Saarelan a five hundred page biography Kassu Halonen: The world is beautiful.

What exactly can be found inside Halonen?

Osmo Väinö Kalervo Halonen grew up on the island of Manamansalo, in those same regions, where he later returned to found the Art Gallery bearing his own name. In the meantime, Halonen was a freelancer with a golden finger, forging new kinds of smash hits that utilized pop and rock, one after the other.

First were the apprentices. A promising concert flautist and heavy rock-enthusiastic multi-instrumentalist moved to production duties in the music industry in 1976. The mentor was the top of the field, Jaakko Salo. Composition information was provided by another legend, Toivo Kärki.

In 1984 lyricist Vexi Strait asked Halo to compose songs for Irwin Goodman. A long and fast-paced collaboration with Salme began: “Every single day a new song was born, usually several.”

Kassu Halonen and Mikko Alatalo.

Speed, concentration and skill were assets. In his biography, Kassu Halonen remembers professional musicians fondly, and so do the musicians. The studio sessions were fun.

Kirka and other male artists stand out from the soloists. Singer-drummer Remu Aaltonen was a big boss but listened to Halo. You had to be tough with Irwin, including the one time when the singer had an attack of illness, fell down and dragged the microphone stand with him, and began to use it with enormous force to hit his own larynx. “I had to put the mono on the chest and twist,” Halonen recounts the moment of horror.

Kassu Halonen doesn’t remember much about female artists. Laura Voutilainen gets praise, but this one had a “musician background”. Apart from Halonen’s wife, there are no women among the interviewees in the biography either.

Kassu Halonen in the Tähdet, tähdet program in 2015.

Tommi Saarela elaborates his natural text on Halonen’s collaboration patterns. It’s a great story-wise solution. At the same time, the long arc of music production in Finland takes shape.

Some questions still ring in the reader’s head. For example, Saarela states that Halosen had a terrible reputation as a producer. Was it the case that some of the artists’ hands were shaking when they met? Halonen counters the claim by saying that he was just being outspoken and thus gained time in the studio.

The flamboyant and influential producer gets polite treatment, but perhaps no bodies have been left behind. Biography’s Kassu Halonen is a charming storyteller and a sincere lucky boy, whose self-esteem is monumental and on a healthy basis. He has not fallen into great vices (unless you count the carjacking) and doesn’t even recognize the pain of creation. Work has been like a child stepping into a sandbox, “where new cool toys are always waiting”.

Print has been created and is still being created. As a new regional conqueror, Kassu Halonen has composed eight symphonies in the last four years.