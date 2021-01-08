Book Review | Jyrki Pellinen, who published his first collection in 1962, reads his texts on a written record accompanied by two first-class improvisers.

The one-hour work is completely improvised in the studio in terms of music. Saxophonist-flutist Juhani Aaltonen and guitarist Raoul Björkenheim are responsible for the music.

Poems

Juhani Aaltonen, Jyrki Pellinen, Raoul Björkenheim: Long candles, short days. Aviador. 137 p. And image attachment and CD.

Largest In the 1960s, Finnish publishers published about a hundred written records, some of which poets read their texts fresh themselves, in their own voices.

They also heralded later audiobooks, although the audio format — single-disc, ep-disc, lp-disc — often forced us to settle for mere text samples. The more practical c-cassette did not begin to become common until the early 1970s, and the CD only in the late 1980s.

By far the most enterprising of the publishers was Otava, whose series “Otava’s written record” started already in 1958 F. E. Sillanpää says. The ep album had three texts read by Sillanpää, on the cover a picture of a bearded Taata character.

But Otava didn’t just invest in “hits,” Alexei stones and einoleinos read by famous pronunciation artists. Its album series featured the company’s own thirties modernists in the early 1960s as well as Paavo Haavikko, Lassi Nummi that Pentti Saarikoski.

Jyrki Pellinen would have suited a little younger well for their sequel, as Otava published his first collection of poems About these things as early as 1962 and continued as his publisher until 1997.

Still publisher Pellinen has only ended up on a written record now, at the age of 80. And a bit like four years older Hannu Salama, another Otavian who began his remarkably prolific career in the early 1960s. That is, not alone, but with jazz musicians, “accompanied” by them.

Connecting the book and the record Long candles, short days however, has been carried out slightly differently from the statements of Lightning Sunrise from house to hell to six (2015) and Departure passport to the future (2020), with fresh compositions played by the band, conducted by saxophonist and composer Hepa Halme.

The music, which is exactly one hour long, has been improvised entirely in the studio in terms of music – for two days and partly at the moment of reading. The starting point is thus even more garmented than composed and arranged, and possibly unique, at least in Finland.

For a moment throwing oneself is certainly not a problem for the saxophonist-flutist To Juhani Aaltonen and guitarist To Raoul Björkenheim. On the contrary, improvisation has been, from the very beginning, an integral part of the professional musicianship of both, accumulated for about a hundred years.

Admittedly, the common duo history of Aaltonen, 85, and Björkheim, 64, is much shorter. They did not perform for the first time until November 2016 at the Tampere Jazz Happening, where their album was compiled. Awakening (2018).

Its success raised the expectations of the second encounter high – and also because Aaltonen and Björkenheim are already listed on the cover as equal authors alongside Pellie, who interprets their poems.

And yes: Long candles, short days is kind of reduced Awakeningin a more reduced sequel, as Aaltonen also plays only the flute on this record and Björkenheim has changed his characteristic electric guitar to completely acoustic. Would it be the first time in his more than forty-year recording career?

Interesting however, the starting points are not repeated in the small similar melodic improvisations of Aaltonen and Björkenheim, which gradually thin out into some kind of musical background wallpaper.

This may be intentional, but the core idea of ​​the music still remains a bit unclear in terms of record size. Is it the goal of the musicians to compose quite different poems for Pelline, or to play along the way — without disturbing Pell and commenting on his lyrics more?

Of course, there are exceptions.

Of the seventeen songs Pell reads, for example, 27 seconds long stand out There are no neighbors behind the subway wall and by far the longest on the plate Having a bird pen light, with which Aaltonen and Björkenheim get to develop their improvisational ideas in almost 22 minutes.

However, the majority of the songs are only one- or two-minute sketches – including those six instrumentals based on Pell’s poems.

With color image attachment supplemented hardcover book is printed on all readings texts Pellinen, but the publication does not describe the collections and for what years, “more than half a century by” texts are selected correctly. Background and refinement information would help you navigate a little better on this long journey that begins with a prose poem In the words of the morning and ends with a three-line poem My life is late.

According to it, “My life is late. Summer is far away. That shortness of life interests me. ”

