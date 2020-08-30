Book Review | Jussi Seppänen solves the problem of the second book by writing about himself: The storyteller is revealed to be amusing and petty

Novel

Jussi Seppänen: Jussi Seppänen. WSOY. 190 s.

It has been claimedthat it is most difficult for an author to write a second book after his firstborn. There are always those who stay together.

Jussi Seppänen solves the problem of the second book effortlessly: he writes about himself and what it was like to write and publish a first-timer, a collection of short stories Decathlon. Or: he writes about how a person named Jussi Seppänen experienced it.

In the publisher’s presentation, Seppänen says that many rock bands will release an album with their name. Then why not a writer?

The only difference is that the author writes only about a person named for himself.

Autofiction is a term established in the Finnish language only in recent years. The blacksmith’s book also belongs to this genre. Otherwise, it will certainly be different from its other representatives. Because of the reluctance, humor, and squeaky attitude of the self-narrator.

The beginning promises observations of life, small glimpses, similar to those Kari Hotakainen calls it junttiesses. Unfortunately, the sequel goes in a more conversational tone, depending on what comes to mind.

Even so that the person Jussi Seppänen wants to write a poem and help the drunk get a bicycle on top of the dynamo. “I don’t want to run into anything sensitive,” the cyclist announces.

It has such a hearty remark that Seppänen realizes that he is not a poet.

The novel on the basis of is not. Jussi Seppänen when you feel more like a parody of the two kinds of past decades: “how my books were born” lectures, and The human voicefrom the series.

When interviewing nominees for the First Book Award. Jussi Seppänen – both as a narrator and as a writer – changes his style and is suddenly pleased with his snakes, because the questions are silly. He has been preparing for the performance for a long time and is waiting for a question about a thematic entity, for example.

Impossible to say whether Seppänen is already serious about it. At least it feels true that the narrator reports that he hates the hippie house in the middle of the forest. Or really a forest. Or how the forest is talked about as an important place.

In this book, however, you can get away from nature by subway. In other words, there is surrealism, or it is probably a dream. Once the floor is given to the disco ball.

Seppänen clearly wants to open his mind to the smallest possible topics. Reveals himself as an amusing, yet petty storyteller.

What about Jussi Seppänen thematic entity? At least the following traits can be achieved: it betrays expectations if it misses a big theme and at the same time does little to ruin the seriousness of novel literature and the entire book industry.

It succeeds in varying shades. A hilarious story bounces here and there. Then again you feel the taste of forced fun. Well, in the end, life as such is like a celebration, like a free lunch when the narrator finally gets treatment for a worrying illness.

The disease is serious, while the book is easy to read, in which case the critic has to consider his criteria: why should it be otherwise? Why is it left to miss something deeper?